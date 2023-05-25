Local nurse accused of killing 2 patients, hurting another with intentional doses of insulin

Charges have been filed against a Western Pennsylvania registered nurse accused of administering lethal doses of unnecessary medication that resulted in the death of two patients and the hospitalization of a third, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Thursday.

Heather Pressdee, 40, of Natrona Heights, is charged with two counts of homicide, a count of attempted murder, a count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

According to a release, the alleged acts happened at Quality Life Services, a skilled nursing facility in Chicora where Pressdee worked as a registered nurse.

Pressdee is accused in the deaths of a 55-year-old man and an 83-year-old man. The third victim, a 73-year-old man, survived after emergency hospitalization, according to the AG’s office.

The two men died on Dec. 4, 2022 and Dec 25, 2022. The victim who survived was allegedly administered a potentially-lethal dose of insulin on Aug. 31, 2022.

Investigators determined that the victims were under Pressdee’s care when they received overdoses of insulin, causing medical emergencies, according to a release.

Officials said two of the three men were not diabetic.

Pressdee was taken into custody at her home on Wednesday. She was arraigned on charges that night and is being held at the Butler County Prison without bail.

The investigation is being conducted by the Office of Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Section and Bureau of Narcotics Investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with concerns about care their loved one received involving Pressdee is urged to contact the OAG’s tipline at 888-538-8541.

“The allegations in this case outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse,” Attorney General Henry said. “As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a caregiver who was trusted to care for these victims. Be assured, my office will zealously pursue justice for the families of those who were killed, as well as the third victim who is fortunate to have survived.”

Quality Life Services in Chicora released the following statement following the AG’s announcement:

“As a family owned organization that prides itself on providing safe and compassionate care, Quality Life Services is shocked and devastated to learn that the charges brought against Ms. Pressdee by the Attorney General’s Office include alleged illegal activity that occurred at our QLS – Chicora facility. We will continue to fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s office as needed in this investigation and prosecution of this matter. We can assure our community, our residents, our families and our staff that all residents of Quality Life Services – Chicora are safe and are receiving appropriate care and services.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Only 2 Pittsburgh police officers showed up for weekend shift in the East End Student shot, killed outside Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy; 15-year-old charged Shots fired near Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘The trauma is too much’: Teacher’s union leader reacts to shooting death of Oliver Citywide student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



