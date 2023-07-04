Local nursing home manager faces grand theft charge after state investigation

A local nursing home manager is now arrested and facing a felony charge.

An investigation by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Orange Park Police Department found Priscilla Sluder took money from resident trust fund accounts at The Palms Nursing Home and Rehab Center.

40 residents were left without money in their accounts to purchase personal items.

Investigation documents show Sluder is charged with grand theft for taking more than $29,000 from that account over the span of two years.

It also shows when the facility’s administrator found out, he suspended Sluder.

Action News Jax reached out to the facility for a statement, but no one was available for comment on Tuesday.

Jerry Brown stopped by the facility on Tuesday. He was searching for a place for his mom.

“My mom is elderly, she’s 83 years old and I can’t be with her all the time,” said Jerry Brown. “It definitely kind of counts them off of my list of facilities to put my mom in,”

Jerry said it’s crucial for him to be able to trust others to take care of his mom.

“If I can’t trust them, I mean who’s going to take care of our elderly, we really got to take care of them, they did a lot for us, and we need to return the favor.”

The investigation also stated The Palms reimbursed all the patients’ accounts for the lost money.

Action News Jax reached out to Sluder’s attorney for comment but did not get a response.

