Local officer released from hospital after suspect crashed into cruiser during chase, shooting

Officers from multiple jurisdictions lined the street outside of Miami Valley Hospital Tuesday evening to celebrate the release of a Trotwood officer involved in a serious crash earlier this month.

Around 6 p.m. our News Center 7 crew captured dozens of emergency vehicles and officers from Dayton, Trotwood, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office outside the hospital’s entrance.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson confirmed to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell on Wednesday that what we saw was indeed a clap-out for the Trotwood officer injured in the crash on US 35 last week.

The officer sustained serious injuries after a suspect, who was running from police after allegedly hitting his daughter with his truck, waiving guns at officers, and even firing at least one shot at law enforcement, crashed into his cruiser near Liscum Drive.

“He’s doing well. We’re hoping that he continues on a great recovery path, but it was very good to see him walking out of that hospital,” Wilson said.

Due to Marsy’s Law, Wilson declined to identify the officer but did say he was a 20-year veteran of the force.

The officer is said to be “moving strong,” but Wilson said it was “too early to tell” if he’d return to the job.

“It’s definitely a decision that the officer will make with his family. I will respect it either way,” he said.

As for James Skirvin, the man who ran his truck into the officer’s cruiser, he was indicted today on felonious assault and domestic violence. Those charges stem from him allegedly hitting his daughter with his truck at Voyager Village.