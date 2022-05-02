Local officers' active shooter training takes lessons from past tragedies

May 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The sound of blank gunshots rang throughout Richland High School during a recent active shooter training.

"I think it was eye-opening for a lot of staff members to hear gunshot blanks going off in the building," Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said. "It's a different sound that you're not used to. It gets your attention. It instills the emotions that you just generally don't deal with every day. It can't be replicated on TV or virtually."

Such a startling demonstration would have not been needed a quarter-century ago, but children and adults being gunned down in the United States has become all too commonplace.

There are the mass shootings that have drawn national attention — Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School, El Paso, Tree of Life and Columbine.

But more than 50 mass shootings occurred in April alone, according to Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people, not including the gunman, are shot at the same general time and location. One happened in Pittsburgh on Easter weekend when 11 people were shot during a party in an Airbnb rental. Two died.

Against that national backdrop, local law enforcement officers frequently conduct active shooter training at schools and businesses.

West Hills Regional Police Officer Thomas Dowdell, a member of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team, said participants are not always initially receptive, but the lessons are necessary.

"It's just the way that our society has changed, and the mentality of our youth and adults," Dowdell said. "They're taught that they have to take action, even if it's just merely shutting a door, shutting the lights off. If they have the opportunity, close the blinds and just keep quiet, shutting their cellphones off, hiding themselves and their students, so they don't become a victim."

Johnstown Police Department Capt. Chad Miller remembers when, years ago, teachers would have emergency binders. There's a fire ... flip to that page. There's an explosion ... flip to that page. There's a power failure ... flip to that page.

Miller said that approach does not work in an active shooting incident.

"The goal is to get away from flip charts," Miller said. "The goal is to train them to do what you can with the information you have. A lot of people were always worried about liability. 'What if I do the wrong thing that's not on this chart?' We've gotten rid of that. You have to make the decisions as a person. What's the best thing?"

No one-size-fits-all plan exists. Instead, what should be done depends on several factors, including proximity to the shooter.

"It's basically run, hide, fight," Dowdell said. "If you can run, you run. If you can't, you hide, and your last resort is to fight, and to fight with anything that they got."

No mass shooting has occurred in the Johnstown region, but in December two teens were arrested for allegedly plotting to open fire at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.

Nadonley said people still need "to be out of the mindset that it can never happen here."

"It can happen anywhere and at any time," Nadonley said. "Sometimes we at Richland take it for granted that, because the (Richland Township Police Department) police station sits between our two buildings, that that's a safety net. We want to be proactive and be having that training in the back of everybody's minds and being vigilant about time, no matter how close the police are and no matter if we have a school resource officer in the building."

Miller, Dowdell and Johnstown Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard are among the local law enforcement officers who can provide Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate (ALICE) Training to civilians.

"It just lets them know how to respond to an active shooter situation," Pritchard said. "When I did it, I had a video and it talked about red, green, yellow zones. If you're in a red zone, you may want to lock down. If you're in a yellow zone, you may want to run. Green zone, definitely run. Yellow zone, you could run or hide."

Almost 19 million people in all 50 states have received ALICE training, including in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, government buildings and houses of worship, according to alicetraining.com.

"It's a hard subject to go and tell a bunch of teachers or office workers or nurses, but after you do so many of them you just get used to it," Pritchard said.

On April 20, 1999, two high school seniors murdered 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School in Colorado — at the time, the deadliest school shooting in the nation's history. Police were slow to enter the school building.

Looking back, Pritchard called Columbine a "turning point" in how mass shootings are handled by law enforcement.

"When they were holed up outside and trying to contain them in the school, victims were bleeding to death," Pritchard said. "They realized that they had to do something different. Of course, it took a while that they realized it. Then it took a while for it to actually get into play. But from each event, we learn something different."

Nowadays, police officers engage in immediate action rapid deployment, also known as IARD, by actively confronting high-risk crisis.

"That has done a complete (180) and we teach officers and staff that patrol guys are the first to go in now because by the time SWAT assembles, an active shooting is three to five minutes at the most, unless it would go barricade or hostage," Nadonley said. "Basically what I tell people is SWAT doesn't get there until your camera gets there, until your news crews get there. ... It is totally up to patrol to go in and neutralize the situation and stop the active shooting."

Pritchard said law enforcement also implements battlefield techniques, puts resource officers into schools and studies schematics of buildings in advance so that they know the layout when entering.

"What you can take away from our learning over the last 20-some years, with an active shooter situation, is the best way to explain it is there is no plan for the War Memorial, for the school," Miller said. "It's all about training, so we can go to any situation and adapt, and go to the gunfire, figure out how to do those things, how to clear rooms."