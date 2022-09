NextShark

A Malaysian businessman linked to one of the biggest bribery scandals to hit the U.S. Navy in modern times has escaped his house arrest in San Diego weeks before his sentencing. Leonard Glenn Francis, better known by his nickname “Fat Leonard,” escaped his home on Sunday after managing to cut his GPS ankle tag, according to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo. Francis’ escape was only discovered after Pretrial Services, a federal agency in charge of supervising the Malaysian businessman, asked the San Diego police to perform a welfare check on Francis when they were notified that his GPS device had been tampered with.