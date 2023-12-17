Local officials, DOT squabble as Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures loom

Trucks travel along South Front Street to and from the Port of Wilmington in this 2019 file photo.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo was fuming.

In early January, the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) intends to shut down both lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge carrying traffic from Brunswick County into Wilmington for several months.

After reopening the bridge in both directions in early April for the N.C. Azalea Festival, the lanes into Brunswick County from the Port City will be closed until Memorial Day − roughly seven weeks.

With the Memorial Bridge carrying more than 72,000 vehicles a day, the move means thousands of Brunswick County commuters and other drivers will have to find a new route to reach businesses, shops, medical facilities, family and friends on the New Hanover County side of the Cape Fear River.

The mayor of Wilmington said only formally announcing the work Dec. 1 via a news release that the state intended to shut down lanes on the city's main bridge crossing for an extended period was unacceptable.

“I’m not sugarcoating it," Saffo said recently. "This isn’t a problem created by local governments. This is a problem created by the state government, and they should have been at the table a lot earlier."

More: PHOTOS: Building the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

'Tough situation'

The need to replace the Memorial Bridge, which opened to traffic in 1969, has been a slow-moving crisis for decades that's about to hit the front burner.

While New Hanover and Brunswick officials for years and even decades have been unable to agree on many aspects of a new crossing, including where it should go and how it should be financed, the DOT has been crystal clear there isn't enough money in the agency's budget to build a new bridge and associated roadway infrastructure without outside funding sources − whether tolls, a local revenue source, a public-private partnership or federal help.

But local officials, backed by many residents, have shown little appetite for tolls to replace a bridge that's currently free to cross, and efforts to increase the region's sales tax rate like Myrtle Beach and Charleston did to build new transportation infrastructure have gone nowhere.

The DOT also has been vocal, especially in recent years, that the clock is ticking on how long they can keep the bridge operational as container truck traffic and overall traffic volumes continue to climb.

BRIDGE WOES Repair work could limit travel over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge this winter. Here's why.

But Saffo and other local officials have pushed back against the DOT, noting a lot of the wear and tear the state-owned bridge is seeing is due to the rapid growth the state-run Port of Wilmington has seen in recent years. They also point to projects in other parts of the state the DOT is constructing through traditional, non-tolling ways to deal with growth and congestion.

"This is putting us in a really tough situation," Saffo said, of the impending lane closures. "We're trying to accommodate the port, the state, but also trying to protect the residents of those communities that are going to be impacted by this closure, and with all the impacts this is going to cause I feel strongly that we would have had a lot more discussion, outreach efforts on the DOT's part than what we've seen."

DOT: Local officials were aware

At a recent New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting, county officials raised similar concerns about a lack of communication from the DOT.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield called the state's lack of public outreach a "dereliction of duty to our community," while Commissioner Rob Zapple said he didn't understand why the repair work was going to take so long when major infrastructure projects with significant impacts in other parts of the country get done in a much shorter time span then what's being proposed with the bridge deck repairs.

But DOT officials, who didn't attend the commissioners' meeting, have pushed back against the criticism. They've said the agency has made presentations about the upcoming project and the need for the work at several monthly meetings of the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is made up of elected officials from the region and helps guide transportation policy and priorities for the Cape Fear area. Several local media outlets, including the StarNews, also reported about the upcoming lane closures this summer and early fall.

In response to questions about why both lanes in one direction need to be shut at a time, the DOT has said it's the only way to replace the support beams for the bridge's riding deck, since it requires removing part of the roadway. The riding deck is the open-grated steel deck in the middle of the Memorial Bridge that is raised to allow tall ships to pass under the span.

The number of vehicles crossing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has increased nearly 34% between January 2012 and February 2022.

'A bitter pill'

With no easy or fast solution and a lot of immediate traffic pain in sight, there are few easy answers for Wilmington and Brunswick County residents about to be consumed by gridlock.

While acknowledging the failures of local officials in past years to agree on a plan forward and the DOT unable or unwilling to commit the funds necessary for a new bridge, state Rep. Deb Butler said it's going to be a tough first few months in 2024.

“This is one of those big, Herculean infrastructure projects that’s going to be disruptive," said the Wilmington Democrat, whose district includes the city's downtown area. "It is, it just is. If we want a new bridge, we better understand that all of us are going to be dissatisfied a little bit. It’s just a bitter pill we’re all going to have to swallow."

But Butler said she was confident that state and local officials will be able to navigate a path forward to building a replacement crossing.

“I believe if Charleston (South Carolina) and Savannah (Georgia) can do it, we can do it," she said, referring to two Southern coastal towns like Wilmington that have built new downtown bridge crossings in recent decades. "I firmly believe that in my heart.”

An aerial photo, looking south, of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with the Port of Wilmington visible in the distance.

While a new replacement Memorial Bridge might still be years off, there's at least one piece of good news. The DOT's $7.1 million contract for the deck-replacement work includes significant financial rewards for the contractor to get the work done early.

A similar incentive offer helped get the new high-rise bridge in Surf City, which opened in 2018, completed 10 months ahead of schedule.

Staffers with the DOT and several local governments, including Wilmington and New Hanover and Brunswick counties, also intend to meet weekly, starting Tuesday, to flush out emergency response, public communication efforts and other plans for when the bridge lanes are closed.

At the recent commissioners' meeting, County Manager Chris Coudriet also said that while Jan. 3, 2024, was the first day the contractor could start work, DOT officials have said that didn't necessarily mean that's when the lane closures would take place.

"What was made very clear around the table by city and both county staffs is we need plenty of advance notice if it's not going to be Jan. 3, what date is it so that we can communicate and prepare our communities," he told the commissioners.

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: As Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures loom, officials upset