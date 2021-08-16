Local officials in Florida were reportedly threatened over a new Costco store opening, with one resident asking for their home addresses and pictures of their kids

Costco shoppers outside one of its stores. Noam Galai/Getty Images

A person reportedly threatened officials in Stuart, Florida, over a new Costco store.

According to WPTV, one person asked locals to share home addresses for city commissioners on Facebook.

Opponents of the store say it could damage the local wetlands and make traffic worse.

Local government officials were reportedly threatened in a Facebook post over plans to open a new Costco store in Stuart, Florida.

According to local Florida news channel WPTV, one resident urged people to share personal details of city commissioners in a private Facebook group, including photos of their children, car registration numbers, and home addresses. The post was made ahead of a meeting of officials last week, WPTV reported.

"Bring tar and feathers for the city commissioners? Post their home addresses, pictures of their home addresses, pictures of their cars, license plates, kids, family?" the Facebook user wrote, according to WPTV.

The newly approved Costco store, which is part of a larger development, has been the subject of debate for several years. While some residents are happy to have new jobs in the community, others petitioned against the development, saying that it could damage the local wetlands and make traffic worse.

Local commissioner Troy McDonald told WPTV that he had asked his wife to be vigilant.

"It is unacceptable to put that kind of rhetoric out there online. It puts people in danger and quite honestly, I'm outraged," he said.

Insider reached out to McDonald for further comment, but did not immediately hear back.

According to WPTV, local police do not plan to launch a full investigation into this as the Facebook user who posted the comment did not share the commissioners' personal details.

