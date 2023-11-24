Local officials inch forward on estuary plan

Nov. 23—A long-awaited update to the Coos Bay Estuary Management Plan took another small step forward as the Coos Bay City Council, North Bend City Council and Coos County commissioners met together and listened to many people urging the plan to be transparent and built via community input.

The joint meeting was an opportunity to learn about the progress made over the last decade or more and to get feedback from those interested in a strong estuary for many years to come.

Jill Rolfe, the community development director for Coos County, explained that the process to update the plan started in 2012 and is slowly making progress.

Most of the discussion during the work session was related to three committees that are being set up to give input to the three government agencies regarding land-use plans within the estuary boundaries.

Those include a steering committee made up of mostly government officials, including representative of the Coquille Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. A second technical advisory committee will use scientific evidence to guide changes to the plan. The third committee is a citizen advisory group to guide the plan update.

"We have three different government entities involved, so we really want to make sure this is what you want to happen," Rolfe said.

Before the elected officials got involved, members of the public got to share their thoughts.

Annie Merrill, land use coordinate for the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, said she supports the plans, but would like to see the committees includes more groups like her own.

"We are pleased to see all three local governments come together. This update is badly needed," Merrill said. "We support the adoption of the phase one draft.

Our one remaining concern in this language is NGOs, community groups and environmental organizations are not included as members in the community advisory committee."

Ashley Audycki with Rogue Climate echoed that sentiment, adding even meetings of the advisory committees need to be open and transparent.

"We encourage widespread communication about opportunities of community involvement," she said. "One detail that is missing is how these committee meetings will be shared publicly."

One common theme from those who spoke is they were happy the two local Tribes will have a role in updating the plan.

I think it's very important the Tribes are involved in this," Donna Bonetti said. "For thousands of years, they managed the land and it was abundant. The water was clean, the fish were abundant. We need Tribal involvement for that. I would like to see the salmon back. There is so much that can be done in Coos Bay. It is so important that we look at what is happening in climate change. It really is an emergency that needs to be addressed. Managing the estuary is part of that."

Ken Bonetti said his priority was getting the update finished.

"As far as the phase 2 update, I think it's important to move forward with that very quickly," he said. "I would urge you all to seek appropriate funding as soon as possible and proceed onto phase 2. I urge you take this plan seriously, to implement the strongest policies you can to preserve and restore what is a wonderful, natural resource not only for our community but the entire state."

Ken Bonetti was not the only person urging action rather than just planning.

"I think your task should be very simple because of what you heard," Jamie Ferraday said. "What is not so simple is the task of actually performing the revision. That can be done with the talented coastal community. Most estuaries are a complex ecosystem. The Coos estuary is important to us all."

Dana Goff told the elected officials to be open and listen to the community during the process.

"Our estuary is probably the most valuable resource we have here, and I'd like to encourage us to go as far as we can to take care of it," Goff said. "Let's use modern science and update it as much and as far as we can and continue to do that as the scientific information becomes available. Citizen input is always unpredictable but always leads to good places."

After listening to the public comment, the elected officials agreed to move forward, with a second joint meeting scheduled Dec. 7.

"In my mind, we need to start moving forward on this," said Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti. "I don't think we're going to get it perfect, but we need to start moving forward. We need to get started."

"I think we've had a lot of input so seeing those changes and have it come back is a good idea," Coos Bay Councilor Drew Farmer added.