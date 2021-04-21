Local officials, party heads: Racism should have no place in law enforcement

Apr. 21—The biggest trial of the past decade concluded this week with a 12-member jury finding former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd.

People around the world, along with local officials, were reacting to the jury's verdict Tuesday, with Chauvin convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Leading up to the announcement, Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King said whether Chauvin was found guilty or not, law enforcement should continue to offer fair and impartial policing to everyone.

"If he is found guilty, it does not mean the police are broken and need revamped," King said. "As a 20-year veteran, I have seen policing evolve, and we will continue to evolve for the next 200 years if we plan to serve the citizens effectively."

King also said a case like this one should be heard on its own merits and facts leading up to the verdict, not based on "bigger issues."

"Race, profession, even criminal history, had no place in this trial," he said. "The scale doesn't get tipped because someone is white or Black, or a police officer or a career criminal."

Much of the defense team's argument was based on drugs found in Floyd's system and his initial resistance to police attempting to detain him. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the incident is a tragedy all the way around, and that Chauvin's conviction was a result of failure to adhere to law enforcement training.

"A career law enforcement officer threw his career and his freedom away in several minutes by going against his training, and a man lost his life because of it," Chennault said. "I've heard the argument made that Floyd was in some way responsible for Chauvin's actions by resisting, and I believe that is true to a point. But from what I've seen, I feel Chauvin's use of force was much greater than the level of Floyd's resistance."

Outside the Minneapolis courtroom, crowds gathered as they waited for the jury's verdict. In the meantime, the city's police force was prepared for potential civil unrest if Chauvin was acquitted. After the announcement, crowds were heard chanting outside the courtroom "Justice," and "Black lives matter."

Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said he had hope the family of Floyd and the nation would receive justice, and that it's "always the right time to do the right thing."

"It is a sign of progress," he said. "We will have to see how the sentencing goes."

Tuesday's verdict brought accountability to the Floyd case, said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes.

"Hopefully it represents a shift toward increased accountability so we can heal the wounds and distrust that many hold toward law enforcement and the judicial system that so often appears to excuse shocking behaviors, usually under the guise of qualified immunity," Grimes said. "Police-involved killings rarely get charges or go to trial, and to my knowledge, it is even more unheard of for departments to speak out against their officers. The fact that the department leadership stepped up to participate in accountability, instead of just working to insulate the involved officer, is the part of the trial that gives most hope for change."

Minutes after the announcement, pundits quickly began to speculate on how Chauvin's defense team might react, and suggested that comments from U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters could be grounds for appeal. On Monday, Judge Peter Cahill himself rebuked Waters' comments and made the same suggestion.

"We're looking for a guilty verdict and we're looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd," Waters said in a video posted on social media. "If nothing [happens], then we know that we got to not only stay in the street, but we have got to fight for justice."

On Tuesday, members of the GOP attempted to pass a resolution to censure Waters, but it was blocked by House Democrats. The vote was 216-210 along party lines, with four members not voting. Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-2, was among the Republican members to try and censure Waters.

"This is not the first time [Waters] has encouraged violence," Mullin posted on Twitter Tuesday. "Her comments were inflammatory and beneath the dignity of the House of Representatives. We must hold her accountable."

District Attorney Jack Thorp agreed that Waters' comments were inflammatory, and in his opinion prejudicial, and he suspects she intended to influence the seated jurors' decision in the case.

"It is a potential issue for appeal," Thorp said. "However, from what I have witnessed — and I do believe the judge did admonish the jury to disregard her statements — it is likely not substantial enough to warrant reversal."

Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owens did not return media inquiries by press time. More local comments and analyses will be published at a later date.

Keri Thornton contributed to this story.