Local officials push community outreach initiatives to help homeless
Local officials push community outreach initiatives to help homeless
Local officials push community outreach initiatives to help homeless
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is the company's top-of-the-line smartphone and packs a higher price tag.
The European Union has signalled a plan to expand access to its high performance computing (HPC) supercomputers by letting startups use the resource to train AI models. Back in May, the EU announced a plan for a stop-gap set of voluntary rules or standards targeted at industry developing and applying AI while formal regulations continued being worked -- saying the initiative would aim to prepare firms for the implementation of formal AI rules in a few years' time. A spokesman for the Commission confirmed the startup-focused plan aims to build on the existing policy that does already allow industry to access the supercomputers (via a EuroHPC Access Calls for proposals process) -- with "a new initiative to facilitate and support access to European supercomputer capacity for ethical and responsible AI start-ups".
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $13 (a sound 70% off), a top-rated charging power bank duo for $16 and more.
Public cloud services spending is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, up from $531.7 billion this year, according to IDC. The cloud management dilemma has given rise to a new category of startups building solutions to keep tabs on -- and optimize -- compute spending. Tony Shakib, who was recently appointed CEO of Exostellar, said that the new tranche values the company at $40 million.
Get over 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
Your next grocery bill will be slightly higher, especially if you want to pack your cart with protein.
You can't help but feel a little bit cozier after smelling these pumpkin candles. The post 6 of the best pumpkin candles that will make you want to pull out your sweaters and wrap up in a blanket appeared first on In The Know.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
One hundred seventy-six days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.
Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
Hear from the 3 women who helped get actor sentenced to decades in prison for rape, plus all the latest.
Did influencers ruin New York Fashion Week?
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's how the new Apple Watch Series 9 compares to its closest Android rivals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Google Pixel Watch, on the spec sheet.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
The show featured a poetry reading and several dance sequences.
Today at the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco, Salesforce announced Einstein Copilot Studio, a tool that lets customers customize the Salesforce base Einstein GPT and Einstein Copilot offerings. Einstein Copilot Studio consists of three elements: prompt builder, skills builder and model builder, according to Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. “The first piece is the prompt builder, and this is for customers who want to customize the prompt templates that have been included in Einstein GPT,” Shih told TechCrunch.