Local officials react to Trump indictment

Aug. 3—Former President Donald Trump has been indicted a third time, this time for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In the 45-page indictment, Jack Smith, the special counsel who has been investigating Trump, laid out the sequence of events, starting about a week after the November 2020 election through Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said Trump is innocent until proven guilty.

"The question's going to be, do any of these result in conviction, and if so, do they disqualify him, eventually, as an elector," she said.

The cases will likely come to trial, but the timing of those trials will be critical, O'Toole said.

The indictment charges Trump with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

The indictment cited a number of grounds for the charges, including Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators using knowingly false claims of election fraud in an attempt to have state legislators subvert the election results, organizing fraudulent slates of electors in states Trump lost and mimicking the steps legitimate electors took, attempting to have the Justice Department send letters to states claiming the department had identified significant concerns about voter fraud and attempting to have Vice President Mike Pence use the false electors.

It cites a number of instances where Trump was told the claims of voter fraud that would have impacted the results of the election were false, including by Pence, leaders of his own Justice Department, the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security, White House attorneys, campaign staffers, state legislators and officials and state and federal courts.

Ashtabula City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said prosecutors are ethically bound to bring only the charges they believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Story continues

"We have to remain above politics and cults of personality and go only where the evidence leads us," Cooper said. "The indictment is the most detailed I have ever seen. It lays out very clearly, and in great detail, the steps taken by the alleged conspirators, the purpose of their conspiracy, and the knowledge they had allegedly of the wrongness of their words and actions."

This is the way the legal system is supposed to work, Cooper said.

"It doesn't matter what your name is, what you do for a living, who you know, or how hard you try and shout down the other guy," she said. "The laws apply equally to all of us."

Trump has also been indicted in New York on state charges alleging that he falsified business records, and in Florida on federal charges alleging that he improperly retained classified documents after leaving office. He has pleaded guilty in both cases.