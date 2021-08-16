Local officials are reportedly worried chlorine suppliers are prioritizing swimming pools over drinking water in several US states

Hannah Towey
·2 min read
swimming pool
Officials are worried chlorine suppliers are prioritizing swimming pools over drinking water amid chlorine shortages. Ivan Cheremisin/Shutterstock

  • Officials worry chlorine suppliers are prioritizing swimming pools over drinking water, Bloomberg says.

  • Amid chlorine shortages, some drinking water plants are running low on vital treatment chemicals.

  • Pool construction increased by 23% last year, contributing to a shortage of chlorine tablets.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Oceanside Water Utilities in California was days away from running out of bleach for its waste- and drinking-water treatment plants last month, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday. If chemical shipments didn't return in time, the water supply for 170,000 people would be at risk.

The Oceanside plant was one of 10 local systems from California, Utah, New Mexico, and New York that requested help from the US Environmental Protection Agency this week, according to Bloomberg.

This led both private and public water plants to apply for federal assistance as their chemical shipments dwindled amid regional chlorine shortages. Requests were filed through section 1441 of the 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act, something the EPA said they've never seen before.

In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the EPA said all 10 applicants cited "the unavailability of treatment chemical via normal procurement channels" due to chlorine shortages.

"Each of these utilities tried to identify alternate treatment chemical suppliers with no success," the EPA wrote.

Local water officials told Bloomberg's Bobby Magill that they are concerned chlorine suppliers are prioritizing shipments to swimming pools over water plant deliveries.

As the pandemic forced families to stay at home, swimming pool demand surged while chlorine production sank. In 2020, pool construction increased by 23% year-over-year with 96,000 pools being built across the US, according to Goldman Sachs.

The supply of chlorine is still being limited by a Louisiana chlorine plant that caught fire last summer, cutting off a large percentage of the nation's chlorine tablet supply.

BioLab Westlake is currently working to repair the plant - estimated to cost around $170 million. The Chlorine Institute said in a statement that the Louisiana plant will be out of order until 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bezos sues Nasa over its deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX

    Mr Bezos's Blue Origin says it was unfairly treated after being excluded from lunar landing contract.

  • How Community Solar Helps Renters Afford to Go Green

    With the latest warnings from the United Nations about the dire progress of climate change, the need to go solar has never been more pressing. Here's how you can do that on any income—and no matter what type of home you live in.

  • As Colorado River Basin states confront water shortages, it's time to focus on reducing demand

    Water flows into a canal that feeds farms in Casa Grande, Ariz. AP Photo/Darryl WebbThe U.S. government announced its first-ever water shortage declaration for the Colorado River on Aug. 16, 2021, triggering future cuts in the amount of water states will be allowed to draw from the river. The Tier 1 shortage declaration followed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s forecast that the water in Lake Mead – the largest reservoir in the U.S., located on the Arizona-Nevada border – will drop below an elev

  • Satellite Images Show Impact of Haiti Earthquake

    The damage done by a severe earthquake in Haiti that has left more than 1,200 dead and hundreds missing could be seen in satellite images released on August 15.Maxar Technologies published the imagery, which shows streets and buildings in Les Cayes and Jeremie before and after the magnitude-7.2 quake hit on August 14.Latest reports from Haiti’s civil protection agency said at least 1,297 people were killed in the earthquake. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • 1,297 people are dead and 5,700 more are injured after a powerful earthquake hit Haiti

    A magnitude 7.2 earthquake - which is more powerful than the catastrophic 2010 quake - struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday.

  • Wind forecasts bring new worries to California fire lines

    Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests girded Monday for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines. Conditions that suppressed the huge Dixie Fire overnight were expected to give way late in the day to winds that could push flames toward mountain communities in a region where drought and summer heat have turned vegetation to tinder. Growing explosively at times, the Dixie Fire has scorched 890 square miles (2,305 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades since it ignited on July 13 and eventually merged with a smaller blaze called the Fly Fire.

  • Aramco Is in Advanced Talks on Up to $25 Billion Reliance Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s oil refining and chemicals business, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Saudi Arabian firm is discussing the purchase of a roughly 20% stake in the Reliance unit for about $20 billion to $25 billion-worth of Aramco shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Reliance, which is backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, cou

  • Biggest US reservoir declares historic shortage, forcing water cuts across west

    Officials issue first-ever declaration of tier 1 shortage at Lake Mead as it falls to lowest level since its creation A person looks out over Lake Mead, near Hoover Dam, on Friday in Arizona. The bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark of the reservoir. Photograph: John Locher/AP Officials have declared a dire water shortage at Lake Mead, the US’s largest reservoir, triggering major water cuts in Arizona and other western states. The US Bureau of Reclamation’s first-ever declara

  • Former FDA chief on the case for a more independent agency

    Dr. Stephen Hahn had been Food and Drug Administration commissioner for just seven weeks when COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency. A political newcomer, Hahn was plunged into a period of unprecedented turmoil at FDA, which was responsible for reviewing and authorizing tests, drugs and vaccines to fight the pandemic. Now an executive with biotech venture firm Flagship Pioneering, Hahn spoke to The Associated Press about the importance of shielding the FDA from political influence.

  • Bears hoping to rack up 20,000 calories a day before winter. Where do they look?

    Bears need to eat “nearly nonstop” before hibernating for the winter.

  • Posters of women at a Kabul beauty salon being painted over

    On Sunday in Afghanistan, the Taliban seized control of the capital of Kabul, completing their reclamation of the country. That same day, photos showing posters of women at a beauty salon in the city being painted over were released.

  • Imagining the climate-proof home in the US: using the least energy possible from the cleanest sources

    Solar energy use will become more common as power use becomes smarter and more automated Layout of 3D diagrams of a home exterior, kitchen and basement. Photograph: Guardian Design Dealing with the climate crisis involves the overhauling of many facets of life, but few of these changes will feel as tangible and personal as the transformation required within the home. The 128m households that dot America gobble up energy for heating, cooling and lighting, generating around 20% of all the planet-h

  • Beijing takes stake, board seat in ByteDance's key China entity - The Information

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese government has taken a stake and a board seat in TikTok owner ByteDance's key Chinese entity, Beijing ByteDance Technology, The Information reported on Monday, citing corporate records and people with knowledge of the matter. Beijing ByteDance Technology sold a 1% stake in an April 30 deal to WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by three state entities, the media outlet said, citing Tianyancha, an online database of China's corporate records.

  • Drone video shows devastation left in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti

    Nearly 1,300 people have been confirmed dead as the Caribbean country braces for a tropical depression.

  • How a volcano and flaming red sunsets led an amateur scientist in Hawaii to discover jet streams

    The eruption of Krakatoa in 1883 sent volcanic dust and gases circling the Earth, creating spectacular sunsets captured by artists. William Ashcroft via Houghton Library/Harvard UniversityOn the evening of Sept. 5, 1883, people in Honolulu witnessed a spectacular sunset followed by a period of extended twilight described as a “singular lurid after sunset glow.” There were no signs of anything else out of the ordinary, but these exceptional twilight glows returned each morning and evening over th

  • Climate change becomes key theme in Q2 corporate earning calls

    Corporate action to tackle climate change ranked among the top themes on S&P 500 companies’ Q2 earnings calls.Why it matters: July was the hottest month on record. Last week’s UN-sponsored climate report projected the Earth will potentially cross a crucial temperature threshold less than a decade from now.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: “For corporates, meeting ESG demands from investors is becoming an increasin

  • U.S. declares historic Western water shortage, triggering cuts

    The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning in October, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement. Arizona will lose 18% of its annual apportionment, while Nevada will see cuts of 7%. Apportionments to Mexico will be slashed by 5%.

  • French Zoo Releases New Pictures of 2-Week-Old Panda Twins: 'They Are Lively and Energetic'

    The newborn twin pandas — Fleur de Coton and Petit Neige — were born Aug. 2 at the Beauval Zoo in France