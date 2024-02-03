How local officials are working to resolve Arizona's election time crunch

The news is swirling with concerns about Arizona’s 2024 election timeline.

Election officials have been at the forefront of this issue by raising concerns and offering solutions so Arizona will meet federal election deadlines.

And while we rely on our lawmakers to enact a solution, it’s critical to remember that your local election officials are dedicated to ensuring your vote will count.

Arizona is in this predicament because of the 2022 recount law, which triggers more automatic recounts. Each recount requires a court order to re-tabulate ballots and involves a multistep testing, tabulation and hand count audit process over multiple days.

With recounts now occurring more frequently, election officials require more time in the calendar to complete statutory requirements and finalize the election.

We've outlined legislative fixes

For months, county representatives have coordinated with the governor, secretary of state and state legislators, offering solutions to address the timeline concerns. And a group of election officials recently outlined their proposal to the governor and president of the state Senate.

They’ve laid out their perfect scenario.

Negotiations among a group full of competing priorities are never perfect. Changes must be made, but regardless of the outcome, the election will happen, military and overseas voters will be able to vote, and Arizonans will have their voices heard.

Your election officials are going to make it work. They are trained to administer elections under tough deadlines and immense pressure.

The counties are seeking to adjust other post-election deadlines to build in additional days after the primary election to meet the deadline for sending general election ballots to military and overseas voters, and after the general election to meet federal electoral college deadlines.

Viable options include moving up the date of the county and state canvasses and when the secretary of state must go to court to initiate a recount.

Restricting voters should be a last resort

But other proposals such as reducing the ballot cure period, reduces a voter’s opportunity to fix minor issues after the election to ensure their votes are counted.

Anything that restricts voting, including reducing the cure period, should be considered only if absolutely necessary.

If negotiations can lead to legislative changes that get counties most of the days they estimate they need, without sacrificing voter access, we’re confident that our local officials can get us across the finish line by finding ways outside of legislation to ensure they meet the deadlines.

Election timeline: How the worst case could unfold

Voters did not create this problem and their voices should not be first on the chopping block.

We’ve seen year after year the commitment of election officials to make sure every ballot is counted, even in the face of difficulties.

In our over three decades of combined election experience, we’ve had plenty of tricky situations that called for on-the-spot problem solving, and every time, we’ve figured out a path to hold a safe and secure election.

Local fixes can help keep elections on track

Legislative fixes are important, but solutions can also be found that don’t involve any change in the law.

Non-legislative solutions include increasing staffing and shifts, sending sample ballots to party chairs for proofreading earlier than the statutory requirement, and outreach to military and overseas voters to offer the secure portal to deliver their ballots, reducing the number of ballots that need to be sent by mail.

These strategies can supplement legislative proposals and save counties additional time. Election officials are resourceful individuals who will continue to search for creative options that can be implemented to add days to the election calendar.

When it comes to ensuring Arizona’s elections are free, fair and secure, we know what it takes. We’re confident that our local election officials are prepared to step up to plate in 2024.

Patty Hansen serves as Coconino County recorder and began with the county in 2003. She has over 36 years of election and voter registration administration experience. Christina Estes-Werther is an election attorney in private practice and a former state elections director. Reach them at phansen@coconino.az.gov and christina@piercecoleman.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona elections will happen on time. Local officials will ensure it