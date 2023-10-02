Local organization hosts vigil tonight for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and an organization in Greene County is hosting a community event to honor it.

Community members and leaders from Greene County will light candles and remember victims, survivors, and advocates of domestic violence tonight, a spokesperson from the Violence Free Futures said.

It is the third-annual candlelight vigil and will take place this evening at 6 p.m. at The Greene Town Center Pavilion.

The vigil is hosted by Violence Free Futures (VFF) and their goal is to help raise awareness of domestic violence in Greene County, the spokesperson said.

Throughout the program, there will be messages from VFF staff members and a musical presentation from volunteers.

The VFF is also putting together a “Clothesline Project” display to tell stories about domestic violence through t-shirts.

For more information about this event, call VFF at 937-426-6535 or visit the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s website for a list of events taking place throughout Ohio in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.