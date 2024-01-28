Local organizations giving ‘Snack Packs’ to children in need

BECKLEY (WVNS) – Many children waking up and not knowing what or if they are going to eat. If you want to help, make a change, a local group is accepting ‘snack packs’ to give away to children.

Shade Tree Car Club’ is partnering with numerous organizations to give food to children in need.

On every Saturday night until February 10th, you can go to ‘Logan’s Roadhouse’ in Beckley to donate.

Ohio embraced the ‘science of reading.’ Now a popular reading program is suing

The focus of this event is to create ‘Snack Packs’ for children.

Stephanie French, Vice President of the ‘Shade Tree Car Club’, says they are looking for different items for the ‘Snack Packs’.

“We’re looking for items that are easy for children and non-perishable. A lot of children may not have a parent at home or they need to help with other siblings. So, something that’s easy for a child to maintain like microwaveable mac and cheese, Chef Boyardee, breakfast bars, fruit cups, granola bars. Things like that” said French.

Chipotle partners with Humane Society of Raleigh County for donation event

‘Dias Floral Company’ is partnering with the Shade Tree Car Club for this event.

Steven Webb, Owner of Dias Floral Company, says business and giving go hand-in-hand.

“Well, I’m always glad to participate in things that I feel like are gonna help benefit the community. I think that’s part of being a business owner. I think that you have to give something back to the community and I’m more than glad to do something to help children in particular” said Webb to 59News.

This event is another step toward making sure that children are properly cared for. ‘Shade Tree Car Club’ alongside other organizations are giving local children a chance to have food in during hard times.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.