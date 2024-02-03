Local organizations highlight 'Show Jumping Under The Stars' at Fox Lea Farm in Venice

Fox Lea Farm's eight-week Grand Prix and Hunter Derby show circuit is underway at the 46-acre equestrian facility in Venice, including Show Jumping Under The Stars on Friday evenings. "Show Jumping Under The Stars isn't just about elite competition. It is a celebration of community connections," Fox Lea Farm operations manager Kim Aldrich-Farrell said.

Local groups in spotlight on Fridays at Fox Lea Farm

Fox Lea Farm in Venice, one of the nation’s top horse show facilities, recently kicked off its annual eight-week Grand Prix and Hunter Derby show circuit with support from Visit Sarasota County.

The prestigious equestrian series runs on Wednesdays through Sundays with competitions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March 10. "Show Jumping Under The Stars" on Friday evenings features live music and family-friendly events with organizations that include the Venice Symphony, Family Promise of Sarasota County, Venice Main Street, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, Venice Lions Club, and Sertoma Club of Venice. Proceeds from admission benefit the organizations.

"Show Jumping Under The Stars isn't just about elite competition. It is a celebration of community connections," said Kim Aldrich-Farrell, operations manager for Fox Lea Farm (800 N. Auburn Road, Venice). "With support from our amazing local partners, we extend a warm invitation to share in the equestrian excitement."

Since its inception in 2016, the Venice Equestrian Tour's winter hunter/jumper circuit has attracted horses and riders from across North America, including the $24,999 Show Jumping Under the Stars Grand Prix events. For information, visit Fox Lea Farm's Facebook page and foxleafarm.net. For a schedule of events, visit foxleafarm.net/event-calendar.

Disaster aid remains available for Charlotte County homes

Charlotte County households still grappling with the impact of Hurricanes Ian and Idalia may still be eligible for disaster assistance through the Gulf Coast Partnership's Long-Term Recovery Assistance program.

"We know that many households are still struggling to recover," Long-Term Recovery Director Deb Houck said. "We want to reach people who still have needs and direct them to resources that might be available to help them."

Individuals may apply online at coadfl.org. Those needing assistance can contact Gulf Coast Partnership's Long-Term Recovery Department at 941-769-5162 or email LTR@gulfcoastpartnership.org.

Spotlight Theatre performers stand out at Atlanta festival

Students representing Spotlight Theatre Productions in Sarasota won a Freddie G Excellence in Music award at the recent Junior Theater Festival at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.

Ariel Proctor received a Freddie G Award for Outstanding Individual Performance at the festival, which is dedicated to student-driven musical theater programs. Proctor and fellow Spotlight Theatre student Shaun Harlan-Vale were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars. Also, Emily Kelly made it to the callback for a special video project to promote musicals in schools.

For more information about Spotlight Theatre, visit spotlightkids.biz/about.

Around and about

It's thumbs up from Wilkinson Elementary School after Bay Village residents recently raised $9,456 to provide each student with a warm, long-sleeved shirt for the winter. The warm clothing drive is part of a partnership between Bay Village and Wilkinson established in 2019. Other projects include monthly pen pal letters, an annual picnic, student chorus performances, science projects, and a school supplies fundraiser.

The fifth annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival continues today (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St. The pet-friendly event includes live music and an arts and crafts marketplace. (paragonfestivals.com)

Also, Temple Sinai will host its 16th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, in Sarasota. Suncoast Blood Bank also will have a mobile unit on site and donors will receive a coupon for the festival. To sign up to give blood, visit tinyurl.com/yc4zr4yj.

· Victoria Zelinski, a marine biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will be the featured speaker for a Manasota Beach Club "Lunch and Learn" lecture, "Natural History of Marine Mammals in Southwest Florida," on Feb. 5 at noon at Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. Reservations: Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614.

· The United Way of South Sarasota County is offering free tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Individuals or families who lives in South Sarasota County and who earned $74,000 or less in 2023 are eligible. Appointments are required. Visit uwssc.org/free-tax-help.

· Sea of Strengths Academy will host a Purse Bingo Benefit fundraiser for the academy's programs and services for students with dyslexia and other learning differences on Feb. 8 from 5-9 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, in Lakewood Ranch. (sosaschool.com) ... The Lakewood Ranch Community Foundation will hold a Run for the Beads Mardi Gras 5K Run/Walk on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Waterside Place. Proceeds support nonprofits. (runforthebeads.com) ... Family Promise of South Sarasota County will host a Mardi Gras fundraiser on Feb. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at Shuck N’ Ale (648 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice) to support homeless prevention programs. Tickets: familypromisessc.org/mardi-gras. Sponsorships and donations: Jennifer Fagenbaum at jf@familypromisessc.org; 941-497-9881, ext. 106.

Submissions by Mia Kurecki, Kelly Hunter, Sarah Sgro, Joan Silinsh, Hillary Reynolds, Marty Katz, Laurence Kruckman, Barbara Cruz, John Hettler, Rachel Frank, and Kelly Fores.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Local groups highlight 'Show Jumping Under The Stars' at Fox Lea Farm