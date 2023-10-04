Local organizations seeking donations from Concho Valley community

TechCrunch

Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?