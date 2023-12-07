Local OU students honored for perfect GPAs

Dec. 7—Four local students were recognized Tuesday by the University of Oklahoma after having maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average throughout their entire undergraduate studies.

Norman students honored included Brandon D. Michaud, computer science; Olivia G. Robertson, professional writing; and Elizabeth I. Thurston, mechanical engineering; Angela Lowe, biochemistry, from Moore, was also honored.

In total, 26 students were honored with the distinction for the December graduation.

The students received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, presented by Joseph Harroz Jr., OU president, at a ceremony. The medallions may be worn during graduation ceremonies.

