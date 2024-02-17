Local outreach ministry exemplifies the true meaning of Christmas in February

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s about the hope. Volunteers showed around 5:30 Saturday morning to help set up for a Christmas in February event.

“I just didn’t believe that this could happen. I started with water and sandwiches,” said Florence Kozoyed Okonkwo, better known as Ms. O.

Okonkwo started this to be a blessing to others two decades ago.

“After having cancer and [a prognosis of] 6-months to live and I’m still here 23 years later. I’m going to turn this way and Oh my God. That’s all I could say,” said Okonkwo.

The need is clear — as people in the community lined up hours before the event started around 11:30 a.m. Church members and volunteers all came to lend a hand.

“Without organizations like Be Blessed the foodbank can’t get the food into the community,” said Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Chief Operating Officer, Renee Figurelle.

The outreach ministry is partnering with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to give away free groceries,135 bikes, 3,000 toys and several bags of clothes.

“We’re glad that everyone is coming out to get there needs met and no one should be hungry. no one in America should be hungry,” said Apostle Joseph Hadley of Fountain of Life Outreach Ministry.

To help more people – Ms. O is hopeful someone will donate a building to assist unhoused families.

“If there is anybody out there that has a building that they want to donate. I will hand out clothes, shoes, food and salvation and hope,” said Ms. O.

You can contact Kozoyed Okonkwo at 757-239-0358.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.