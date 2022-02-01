Following nearly one year of investigations, two area residents have been indicted on child abuse charges.

In a news release issued Monday, Grayson County Sheriff's Office said that in February of 2021 the department received information from Texas Department of Family Protective Services about a victim under the age of 14 was making an outcry against Ronald Gene Tolbert, 58, of Gunter.

The release said Ronald Tolbert was alleged to have committed the offense of indecency with a child/sexual contact on at least three separate occasions, dating back to late 2019.

Ronald Tolbert is currently a registered sex offender.

During the course of the investigation, GCSO Investigators also interviewed Carla Jill Tolbert, 54, of Gunter, and she was alleged to allowed the victims to be around Ronald Tolbert alone.

GCSO investigators obtained warrants for both Tolberts in March of 2021 and both were subsequently arrested on those warrants.

Ronald Tolbert posted $500,000 in bonds for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 and 3 counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact.

Carla Tolbert posted a $5,000 bond for abandon or endanger a child. Both were indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury on January 19th.

The indictments are formal charges and not considered as evidence of guilt.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Local pair face child abuse related charges