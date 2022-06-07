Local parents voice concerns after video shows gun being pulled on students

Violence is spiking across our region, and parents are concerned as more and more kids are getting their hands on guns.

“It is kind of scary it needs to be addressed,” Eugene Aldridge said.

Middle and high schoolers use their fists to fight, but in a new video provided by an Ambridge parent, a gun was pulled on a group of teens in the middle of the day.

“It needs to be kept out of the kids’ (reach), and they should be taught how to properly use it and the safety procedures with guns,” Aldridge said.

Ambridge police confirmed to Channel 11 that they are aware of the video and are actively investigating. Parents said that’s not enough. Constant fights in the school are now turning into violence in the community, and they want to know where the kids are getting the guns.

“The single biggest driver is stolen weapons,” said Josh Fleitman, with CeaseFire PA.

Fleitman said new data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Pittsburgh reports half of the guns seized in cases involving kids and firearms were stolen.

“The solution there is quite simple. It’s legislation that would require lost and stolen guns to be reported,” Fleitman said.

Fleitman said this measure would allow police to follow gun traffickers, and a recent study showed the number of trafficked guns would drop by 46%. It comes after another mass shooting over the weekend in Philadelphia.

“It was a popular nightlife destination. Think of it like a mass shooting on Carson Street here in Pittsburgh,” Fleitman said.

He believes now is the time to make a change to protect the youth as these situations continue to rise.

“Even if you don’t own a gun, we are all at risk for gun violence,” Fleitman said.

There are currently about five dozen pieces of gun legislation sitting in committee in Harrisburg.

