The pastor of a Wichita Falls church is charged in the sexual assault of a girl whose family went to the church.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Paul Coleman on Friday and charged him with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child/Sexual Contact. Officers had been called to United Regional Health Care Center on Dec. 1 on a report of a sexual assault.

Coleman was the pastor of Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries on East Carolina Street.

Police said the victim was 11 years old and made an outcry at Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center.

According to the affidavit:

The girl said in November she went to the bathroom at the church and when she came out Coleman had his pants down, grabbed her from behind, pulled her pants and underwear down and assaulted her. She said he threatened to kill her if he told anyone about the incident.

She also said on earlier occasions Coleman had kissed her on the lips. She said the encounters happened at both the church and Coleman's house.

A sibling who was interviewed said Coleman also threatened him after he saw the pastor pressing the girl up against a wall.

Coleman remained jailed Monday with a total of $300,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Local pastor charged in assault of young girl