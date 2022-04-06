Local pastor of Jacksonville church pleads not guilty to capital sexual battery charges

The local pastor charged with two counts of capital sexual battery has officially pleaded not guilty to the accusations against him.

“We enter a plea and have already filed a plea of not guilty,” Paul Dyal’s attorney said.

Paul Dyal is one of three men JSO says sexually and physically abused children for decades. He’s the pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church and is currently being held in jail without bond, but in court, his defense attorney mentioned they’re looking to change that.

“In anticipation of filing a motion to have a bond set,” she said to the judge.

Cynthia Crawford is an attorney representing other victims in the case. She says they’re hoping that the motion gets denied.

“Paul Dyal lives above the church, and therefore he would have access to children, and the church is right across the street from a school. So hopefully, the judge will understand that and take it into consideration,” she said.

Police have said they believe there are more victims and want them to come forward.

During sexual assault awareness month, Chief T.K. Waters specifically brought up this case.

“What started as an independent disclosure by two survivors unearthed 30 years, 30 years of systemic sexual abuse of women and children,” he said. “When survivors speak out, shed light on what historically has remained in the dark, we as law enforcement are prepared to listen and act.”

Crawford said she and the victims she represents will continue to be present in court.

“It’s important for Paul Dyal to know that we are not going away,” she said. “Children will not stay little forever; they will grow up and will seek justice.”

Dyal’s next hearing on the motion is set for April 18.

As for the other men accused of the same crimes, Vernon Williamson has his arraignment next Tuesday, April 12. Jerome Teschendorf is set to be arraigned the Tuesday after April 19.

