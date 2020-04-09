Local Pastors Join Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware In Urging Governor Carney for Racial Breakdown in State Coronavirus Cases

Communities of Color that are most vulnerable to COVID-19 need a comprehensive response plan to the disease in Delaware

DOVER, Del., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, Delaware is one of many states that has yet to release demographic data on the race or ethnicity of people who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Per a recent ProPublica study, early data is already showing a staggering disparity in the mortality rate for African Americans that have contracted the illness compared to their white counterparts. A significant cause being that preexisting conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease are far more prevalent in black communities, putting them at significantly greater risk of having complications because of the virus.

Said Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "While some states have already begun releasing critical racial data showing how communities of color are at higher risk of being infected, it's not surprising Delaware has lagged behind. In cities like Chicago, statistics showed that African Americans have already accounted for 70 percent of the deaths from COVID-19, despite being just 30 percent of the population. In these trying times, information is power. The more we have, the better equipped we'll be as a state to fight this virus, which is why we're calling on Governor Carney to follow other Democratic-led states in releasing this crucial information to address how the virus is affecting communities of color. Right now, it's not even clear that information is being collected. The state needs to step up, and fast, as every day that goes by without this critical information lives are lost."

"We know that historically, African American communities have limited access to health resources, testing, prevention and treatment," said Pastor Dale Dennis of Hoyt Memorial CME in Wilmington. "We need to ensure that more is being done to combat this illness, especially in communities that are more gravely impacted. We call on Governor Carney to protect communities of color and those that are most vulnerable to this disease. Without the data, an information gap is likely to continue and prevent states like Delaware from providing equitable services to communities with existing health disparities."

