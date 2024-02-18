Local PD’s recover 14 stolen vehicles, make 12 arrests

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Several local police departments collaborated to recover 14 stolen vehicles and make 12 arrests during the first half of February, according to the Pueblo Police Department’s (PPD) X (Twitter) feed on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Officers from the Fountain Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, local Parole, and the Pueblo Police Department worked together to find the stolen cars. Of the 12 arrests made, seven suspects will also face weapons, theft, and drug charges.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

One of the arrests was of John Salas, a wanted criminal who has been featured four times since April 2021 by the Southern Colorado Safe Streets Program. According to Pueblo’s city website, Salas has multiple warrants.

“Puffing” is a temptation on cold winter mornings, but PPD would like to remind everyone to please never leave their unoccupied vehicles running.

