Local PD using new crime-fighting tool

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are trying out a new phone app to take the wait out reporting non-emergency crime.

“The app is available to them without waiting on hold…you can do this while watching TV at home.” Lorain Police Lieutenant Jacob Morris said.

You can file reports, get reports, and submit information about crimes and tips.

The app gets the infromation direcly to the right department especially for those neighborhood nuisiances.

“The app should never be used in an emergency, that’s what 911 is for and if you still want to call the police please do,” Morris said.

The app is only for mobile phones and can be found in the Apple App Store, Google Play and other android app stores.

It can be found listed as Lorain Police Department Oh and you click here to see the mobile app.

The department says they hope to roll out a Spanish option for the app in the future.

