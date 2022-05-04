Local Pennsylvania House of Representatives candidate says at least 90 campaign signs stolen

Jennifer Steele is running for a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. She’s seeking the Republican party nomination in the May 17 primary to represent the 11th District.

Steele and her team put up signs for her campaign about a week ago, but she just reported to Butler state police that at least 90 of them were stolen on Sunday and Monday.

“I was a little confused and upset, because I’m not the type of person who would do that and I think that’s a really low, ugly move,” said Steele. “All the ones on Saxonburg Road have disappeared except for two, and all the ones on Dutch Lane have disappeared,” said Steele.

She said some signs on Route 422 and along May Drive are gone as well. One of her volunteers who helped put them up says it’s disrespectful.

“I just feel very upset some person, whoever they are, is either taking them or detaching the metal stakes and running them over,” said volunteer Corey Check.

Right now, Butler state police are investigating.

Meanwhile, Steele said they have new signs that are under video surveillance, and they’ll also place some in more public places so there’s less of a chance of them being taken again.

Anyone with information on the stolen campaign signs is asked to call Butler state police.

