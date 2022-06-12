Local Perspective: Projects will improve quality of life in Tuscarawas County

State Sen. Jay Hottinger

COLUMBUS — In the second year of a General Assembly, the Legislature traditionally passes a capital appropriations budget to support projects across the state and in our local communities. Through the funds allocated, we improve the quality of life of our constituents and provide opportunities for the whole state to prosper.

This year’s bill, House Bill 687, was passed and sent to the governor on June 1. In Tuscarawas County, $1,025,000 has been secured for a variety of projects that will benefit our citizens and communities.

Some of these projects are focused on our area’s history and enhancing our economy. The Tuscarawas County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau received funding for the reconstruction of historic Fort Laurens, the only Revolutionary War site in Ohio. The fort will be a welcome addition to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail for community members and tourists while contributing to the education of the community on its place in our country’s founding.

The Zoar Community Association has also received funding for the renovation of the Mansard Building, one of our area’s state historic sites and a National Historic Landmark. Funds will be used to make the building fit the historic part of Main Street it occupies while making interior changes that will accommodate retail and food service activities and improve visitor experiences. This investment will be a jolt to Zoar’s local economy.

Other projects will better the quality of life for our families. Tuscarawas Memorial Park has received money to construct a multi-use building and parking lot for community events, a new basketball court and a walking trail. In addition to these developments for all area residents, the Tuscarawas County Little League Baseball program and Indian Valley varsity baseball team will directly benefit from updates to one of the fields.

State funds are also going to the House of Hope in New Philadelphia. The House of Hope will replace the current Friends of the Homeless shelter that has served thousands of people since its inception. The new building will be a single location for shelter, food, and crucial services to help homeless individuals and families get back on their feet.

The arts community will also receive a boost from two funded projects: the Dennison Community Auditorium and Trumpet in the Land. Dennison has received funds to make The Railroad Room handicap accessible, which is one of the final pieces of the puzzle to bring the auditorium back to life. State capital budget funds will ensure all citizens can take part in community events held there. Trumpet in the Land, Ohio’s official state play, will also receive funds to replace two light towers. The new fixtures will keep the show going for years to come.

All of these projects will add to our communities, enhance economic development and improve our historic and cultural centers. I’m proud to have advocated for these funds and what they will mean for everyone in Tuscarawas County.

Sen. Jay Hottinger represents the 31st District in the Ohio Senate, encompassing all or parts of Coshocton, Holmes, Licking, Perry and Tuscarawas counties.

