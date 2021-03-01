Local pharmacies say they need more COVID vaccines as CVS, Walgreens ramp up shots

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Brian Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs, Kansas, has been eager for his independent pharmacy to help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

He bought a specially equipped freezer for storage purposes, certified additional employees to administer vaccines and bought scheduling software to gear up for the push.

“Everybody stepped up to do everything that the CDC asked,” he said. “The only thing that we couldn’t get was vaccines.”

So far, drugstore giants CVS and Walgreens and big-box stores like Walmart and Kroger have been getting the lion’s share of vaccines from the initial allotment devoted to retail pharmacies, independent pharmacists say.

But community pharmacies, they argue, can play a critical role in delivering COVID-19 shots, so they're frustrated that they aren’t receiving as many vaccines proportionally as major chains are getting from the federal, state and local governments. They say their personal relationships with their customers are crucial to a successful vaccine rollout, and they reject the suggestion that they don't have the technology necessary to handling the scheduling process.

If local pharmacies are left out, that threatens to prevent Americans in low-income communities and people of color from getting vaccinated quickly since community pharmacies are more likely to be located in what the federal government considers to be socially vulnerable areas, independent pharmacists say.

Brian Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs, Kansas, administers a COVID-19 vaccine.
Brian Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs, Kansas, administers a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine: Should employers give workers paid time off or other incentives to get vaccinated?

IIHS: These are the safest new cars, trucks, SUVs of 2021

The number of family-owned pharmacies is still significant, despite a decline in recent years. About 1 in 3 of the nation's 60,000 pharmacies are independently owned and operated.

“There’s been, in our opinion, an over-weighted focus on two big chains: CVS and Walgreens,” said B. Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA). “The rollout of the vaccine will not be successful without incorporating local pharmacies into the distribution and administration.”

The CDC did not respond to a request seeking comment. But the agency has acknowledged that since supplies are currently still limited while manufacturing ramps up, “many pharmacies may not have a vaccine or may have very limited supply” for now.

Chain pharmacies have had an edge in the vaccine race from the start, said Arun Sundaram, an equity analyst for CFRA Research who tracks Walgreens and Rite Aid.

“Obviously these larger pharmacies have the infrastructure in place or they can build the infrastructure,” he said. “All of them have been playing a huge role in the COVID-19 testing and now they’re also partnering with the government to administer vaccines.”

Local pharmacies want in

In the 63 major jurisdictions identified by the CDC for distribution of vaccines, locally-owned pharmacies were initially allotted shots in only 17, according to the NCPA.

More than half of locally owned pharmacies are based in communities with a “high” or “very high” rating on the CDC’s social vulnerability index.

“Local pharmacies have to be involved,” the NCPA's Hoey said.

Advocates for chains say they are best suited to negotiate the federal contracts required to accept vaccines, establish digital scheduling systems and quickly accelerate distribution.

Locally owned pharmacies say they can keep up, in part because many of them are able to obtain joint contract language through organizations like the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which represents the interest of about 3,500 independent pharmacies and provides shared services to them. In its initial rollout, the CDC listed CPESN as one of 21 retail pharmacy partners for distribution of the vaccines, a list that included giants like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger

But of CPESN’s thousands of pharmacies, only 82 received vaccines – 100 doses each – in the first week of distribution in mid-February, and none received doses in the second week due largely to bad weather. In the third week, 116 were due to receive more than 35,000 doses, according to CPESN.

To be sure, the CDC does not control all aspects of the rollout. The agency is distributing most doses directly to the states, which then direct doses to retail pharmacies, local health departments and others.

State and local officials appear to bear most of the responsibility for decisions to distribute vials to which pharmacies, said CPESN spokesman Jay Williams. One reason may be because chains often have the most locations and the most recognizable brands.

But local pharmacies that have gotten vaccines are handling the process efficiently, he said.

“If they got 100 doses, they got 100 doses in arms in a couple days,” Williams said. “That’s the real story.”

Some are getting more than others. Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen said it's allocating more than 13,000 doses weekly in the early going to more than 100 independent pharmacies in Texas, Nebraska, Kentucky and Kansas. By comparison, CVS said it's prepared to eventually handle up to 25 million per month, while Walmart said it can handle up to 13 million.

Hoey acknowledged that digital scheduling systems can present challenges for local pharmacies, but he pointed out that even Walgreens’ system temporarily crumpled when it first rolled out. So he rejected the suggestion that the major chains are somehow best suited to handle the situation.

“It is a big challenge for everybody,” he said. But “the technology is there – there’s a number of different scheduling platforms that are available.”

Michele Belcher, owner of Grants Pass Pharmacy in Oregon.
Michele Belcher, owner of Grants Pass Pharmacy in Oregon.

Michele Belcher, owner of Grants Pass Pharmacy in Grants Pass, Oregon, said she carefully surveyed her technology options before selecting scheduling software. She said mom-and-pop pharmacies have been hurt by their image as friendly but too old-fashioned to help in a modern health crisis where millions of doses are sent out across the nation and individual shots are often scheduled online.

“We have some of the best technology that there is out there," she said. "The feedback that I have had is overwhelming on how easy it was to use,” she said, adding that most small pharmacies have robots to help with the packaging or dispensing of medicines and advanced technology for billing customers.

Personal relationships matter

Local pharmacists say they’re more likely than chains to have long-running personal relationships with their customers, making it easier to schedule appointments with hard-to-reach customers – especially at a time when many Americans remain skeptical of the vaccines and need to be convinced that they’re safe.

Those relationships are especially important for Americans who are not able or comfortable with technology to schedule appointments online.

“They may not utilize the technology because they can’t, but they know they have the old-school technology of calling up or stopping by,” Caswell said.

Caswell, who is also currently serving as president of the NCPA, owns four pharmacies in Kansas and Missouri. As of the end of the second week of distribution to pharmacies, two had received vaccines, while the others had not. One of his locations, for example, got 100 doses and administered those in less than a week.

“I feel like the rural areas have been not as high of a priority as the more urban centers,” Caswell said. “If independent pharmacies were treated equally with everyone else, we could take care of entire counties fairly easy.”

In some cases, local pharmacies are getting vaccines because they have good relationships with local health officials.

Belcher, owner of Grants Pass Pharmacy, said her drugstore is proving that local pharmacies can play a crucial role in the vaccine rollout. Due to her established relationships with local health officials, she has been receiving enough vaccines to administer 50 to 75 shots per day.

“It’s been a very positive relationship and I feel very fortunate because I definitely have heard my colleagues across the country talk about that’s not necessarily the relationship that exists in every county unfortunately,” she said.

A lot to gain

There’s a side benefit to pharmacies in the vaccine rollout: foot traffic. If hundreds of millions of Americans walk through their doors to get vaccinated – two times each for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines – that can translate into sales of unrelated products.

“We think that the direct profits from administering the vaccine – that’s going to be minimal,” Sundaram said. “But the indirect benefits are going to be much larger for these pharmacies.”

Nick Shields, a consumer sector analyst at research firm Third Bridge, said he was recently shopping at a CVS in Rhode Island where he saw this firsthand.

“There were a lot of people who were standing in line for their COVID vaccines who had paper towels in their hands and personal products like shampoo,” he said. “In that sense, it is a big foot-traffic driver.”

Local pharmacies may face another hurdle: Consumers might trust brand-name companies more to handle something as serious as the COVID-19 vaccine, Shields said.

“I think a lot of consumers are much more willing to trust a Walgreens or a CVS than your local pharmacy, as disappointing as that can be in some instances because these are independently owned and family-owned pharmacies,” Shields said.

But local pharmacists say it’s the opposite – and that patients who have gotten vaccinations from them so far prove the point.

“It’s been a very rewarding experience – one I’ll absolutely never forget,” said Belcher, a second-generation pharmacist. “The emotions of the individuals receiving the vaccine – they are so appreciative of the service and hopeful that they’re going to be able to see grandchildren. It’s very moving.”

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CVS, Walgreens shouldn't dominate COVID vaccines, local pharmacies say

Recommended Stories

  • How to Book Vaccines at Major Pharmacies

    The big challenge of 2021 is tracking down coronavirus vaccines. Many big pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise chains are receiving shipments of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA)...

  • Healthcare provider One Medical barred from COVID vaccine distribution in some California counties after giving it to ineligible people

    One Medical, a membership-based healthcare company, has been subject to a slew of allegations over vaccinations in at least five California counties.

  • Researchers at Boston hospital played key role in Johnson & Johnson vaccine development

    On Saturday, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which is the second vaccine developed in Massachusetts.

  • Some states offering Covid vaccines by age. It's simpler and faster, but is it fair?

    An age-based priority system could exacerbate the difficulty in getting underserved communities vaccinated, experts say.

  • In California: J&J vaccine approved; state expects 1.1 million doses in next 3 weeks

    Plus: Lady Gaga calls dog walker Ryan Fischer a 'hero' after shooting; Mr. Potato Head goes gender-neutral and a long-lost cat was found.

  • U.S. hits grim COVID milestone amid new hope of third vaccine

    CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the latest developments in vaccine distribution as the U.S. continues its battle against COVID-19.

  • It's 'too premature' to relax COVID-19 restrictions because it could lead to a 'rebound' of cases, Fauci says

    About 70,000 new cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed each day in the US, down from more than 300,000 at the height of the pandemic.

  • German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

    Several German states called on Sunday for unused AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be given to younger people, as worries about side effects and efficacy, as well as a recommendation it be used only for under 65s, have meant low take-up of available doses. The German health ministry said this week it had administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca shots it has available, confirming concerns that Germans were being selective, slowing vaccination efforts. Elderly people are first in line to be vaccinated, but Germany has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64.

  • Gottlieb says Americans "should be confident" in Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    "I think people should be confident about taking it. And it will be in the market this week," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation."

  • Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen on Rudy Giuliani and 'Borat'

    Sacha Baron Cohen says Rudy Giuliani "turned out to be a comedy genius" in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Golden Globe© Awards clips provided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and DCP Rights, LLC.

  • Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Golden Globes Hoodie Becomes the Butt of Tina Fey's Joke — and Goes Viral

    The Golden Globe Award winner dressed down for the ceremony in a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt designed by his sister

  • Top health officials warn decline in COVID-19 cases is 'stalling' and that now is not the time to lift restrictions

    The head of the CDC warned cases could be leveling off at a "very high number," as governors have already begun lifting restrictions in some states.

  • Should You Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market index fell nearly 5%, highlighting investors' skittish attitude toward tech companies following a tech-led bull market after the coronavirus market crash early last year. A sharp pullback like this prompts a timely question for investors: Is this a sign of more declines to come? Before we attempt to answer whether now is a good time to buy stocks or not, investors should first understand that attempting to "time" the market, or predict where it is headed next, is not a smart way to go about investing.

  • 'There's a degree of mistrust': a third of US military personnel refuse Covid vaccine

    Defense secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledges hesitancy and says ‘we have to work to hard to dispel rumors and provide facts’ Military personnel prepare for the opening of a Fema-run mass vaccination site in Queens, New York. At the Fort Bragg base in North Carolina, acceptance rates for the vaccines are below 50%. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AFP/Getty Images Reluctance to be vaccinated for Covid-19 is now rife in the US military, with about a third of troops on active duty or in the national guard refusing to be administered the vaccine. Soldiers have previously been given approved vaccines on a mandatory basis but because the vaccines for the coronavirus have only been given an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, members of the military are able to opt out. Many are choosing to do so, with military officials recently telling Congress that a third of service members have declined the shots, the New York Times reported. At the large Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, acceptance rates for the vaccines are below 50%. Lloyd Austin, the US defense secretary, said there was some hesitancy, especially among people of color, to get the vaccine and that the military needed to be aware the shots are safe. “Because of some things that have happened in the past, there’s a degree of mistrust, and I think we have to collectively work hard to dispel rumors and to provide facts to people,” said Austin, who is Black and has got the vaccine himself. “It’s been my experience that when armed with the facts, people will tend to make the right decisions.” Austin, who was speaking last week after a tour of a vaccination site in Los Angeles, said he wanted service members to talk to military health officials and read federal government guidance to be informed about the vaccines. “We want them to have the facts,” he said. But the vaccine reluctance in the military is a reflection of broader American society, with people declining the jabs for a variety of reasons. Some mistrust the emergency approval of the vaccine, others feel unthreatened by a pandemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the US while some have been convinced by baseless conspiracy theories, spread on social media, that the vaccines are a form of societal control involving implanted microchips. “The army tells me what, how and when to do almost everything,” Sgt Tracey Carroll, who is based at Fort Sill, an army post in Oklahoma, told the New York Times. “They finally asked me to do something and I actually have a choice, so I said no.” On Friday, an expert advisory panel recommended the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which, if approved, would become the third Covid vaccine available to the public and provide the US with enough doses to cover its whole population. But the country could struggle to achieve herd immunity from the virus if enough people decline to take the vaccine. According to a CBS poll released on Friday, a quarter of Americans said they will not take the vaccine, with a further quarter only saying they would “maybe” get the jab. Skepticism of vaccines has accelerated in the US in recent years, according to an analysis published in the Lancet last week. Distrust of the medical community and poor public information campaigns are partly to blame, the analysis stated, as well as organized misinformation campaigns. “In the past, the US anti-vaccine movement generally operated at the fringes of society, but it has now expanded its reach through increased political activities and amplification on the internet, social media, and e-commerce platforms,” it added. Kamala Harris sought to assure Americans of the safety of the vaccines after sharing details of her own mild side effects after getting a shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can experience temporary fever, chills and tiredness after getting vaccinated. “I got vaccinated. I can tell you, first of all, that these vaccines are safe. It will save your life,” the US vice-president told MSNBC last week, although she acknowledged some reluctance stems from previous unethical medical experiments performed on people of color in the US. “Yes, we must speak truth about the history of medical testing in this country. We must be honest about the fact that people have a righteous skepticism about how it has been used, how it has been tested and on whom it will be used. But I promise you and I am telling you this vaccine is safe.”

  • AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: The Times

    The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna. AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.

  • Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh and More Added as Golden Globes Presenters

    Ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes, the final round of presenters has been announced. Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh, Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, Ben Stiller and Justin Theroux will all appear tonight to present awards to winners. They join previously announced presenters Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. […]

  • See Mark Ruffalo’s Kids Adorably Crash His 2021 Golden Globes Speech

    Mark Ruffalo's children are nothing but proud that their father won his very first Golden Globe award. See their precious reactions when the Avengers star won the trophy.

  • The Queen urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying skeptics 'ought to think about other people rather than themselves'

    The message from Queen Elizabeth II promoting the COVID-19 vaccine is reminiscent of her support of polio vaccination efforts more than 70 years ago.

  • Saks to Recognize Women Leaders in the Mental Health Space

    On March 16, this year's Visionary Voice Award recipients will be highlighted on Saks' digital channels.

  • Your credit score affects your car insurance rate — except in these states

    The three-digit number factors into your premiums, though not everywhere.