Local pharmacy to pay thousands in court settlement

An Indian Trail pharmacy has agreed to pay a hefty fine in a federal court settlement.

According to prosecutors, the Medcare Clinic and Pharmacy created fake prescriptions, then billed Medicare and Medicaid for reimbursement.

Under the terms of the settlement, the pharmacy has been ordered to pay a fine of $213,000.

Two of the pharmacy’s former employees will collect a share of that money because they alerted the government about the situation.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with customers at the pharmacy who said they were surprised by these allegations.

“‘What was your reaction when you heard that?’ Surprised, very surprised can’t believe a small place like that. I mean like I said you usually think of a bigger more corporate business that would do something like that,” customer Robert McVickers said.

McVickers said he’s been coming to Medcare Clinic and Pharmacy for years and despite the allegations, he will continue to be a customer.

Channel 9 reached out to the owner of the pharmacy for comment but we have not heard back.

The government says the claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

