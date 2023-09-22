Local police agencies to conduct joint traffic patrols tomorrow on I-75 in Montgomery County

There will be more law enforcement on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County this weekend.

Several police agencies are doing this as part of the Dayton Service Initiative Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail, a spokesperson said.

Officers from the Dayton Police, Moraine, and Vandalia Police departments will be working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They will be on Interstate 75 tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The purpose is to reduce crashes and suppress crime on the roads while bringing awareness, education, and transparency to communities through traffic safety.