Local police asking for public’s help after vehicles broken into

A local police department has asked for the public’s help after a home security camera caught two people breaking into a car last weekend.

Springboro Police say they have had reports of several vehicles in neighborhoods broken into over the weekend.

Home security video showed suspects running from car to car stealing items, police wrote on social media.

The stolen items include wallets, credit cards, money, and keys from unlocked cars.

Springboro Police shared a video on social media from a homeowner that captured two suspects leaving the scene after breaking into a car.

The department is asking anyone with cameras that captured suspicious activity to contact Detective Emmel at 937-748-0611.

Officers are providing extra patrol in neighborhoods. They are also reminding people to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables.

Springboro Police is asking anyone if they see or hear something suspicious to call and report it.



