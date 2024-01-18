Local police asking for public’s help identifying theft suspects

A local department is asking for your help in identifying two theft suspects.

The Kettering Police Department is working to identify two suspects in a recent theft at Bath & Body Works.

The department shared photos of suspects on Wednesday on their Facebook page.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to contact Detective Ward.

Please call (937) 296-2598 and reference report #23-055542.



