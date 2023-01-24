Local police chief to parents: Have kids ‘do the right thing and come forward’ in vandalism incident

A police chief in Allegheny County is taking an alternate approach to law enforcement.

The Crescent Township police chief is asking local parents to talk to their children and have them “do the right thing” by coming forward about a trespassing and vandalism incident in order to teach them a life lesson.

Chief Frank Marks said in a Facebook post that at around 4 p.m. Sunday, five teens were captured on surveillance video entering private property on Main Street and lighting fireworks. One of the teens then threw a rock through an excavator window.

“At this moment, we can work this out as a life lesson. ...They are responsible for their actions, and I assure you I will make this wrong decision a teachable moment that will stay with them throughout their lives,” the message said, in part.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department.

