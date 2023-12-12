Local police department awarded nearly $52K federal grant

A local police department has been awarded nearly $52,000 in federal funding.

The Springfield Police Division was awarded $51,841.80 in federal traffic safety funding, a city spokesperson said.

The funding will come from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the federal fiscal year of 2024.

Impaired driving and seat belt use are among some of the traffic incidents impacting the safety of the Springfield community, according to the spokesperson.

The funding from this grant is expected to help police in increasing enforcement of these incidents.