Local police department gifts family bicycles after theirs were stolen

A local police department is spreading the holiday cheer to one family by helping them get back on their feet and on two wheels.

According to the Culver City Police Department, officers learned that some the family’s belongings – including the children’s bikes – had been stolen from a moving truck days before Christmas.

Jumping into action, the officers reached out to the Culver City Target and located replacement bicycles and helmets for the family.

“Officers delivered the bicycles to the family just in time for the holidays,” the Culver City Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

Photos posted to social media by the department show officers helping children with helmets as they try out their new bikes for the first time.

The weather for the week of Christmas could not be better for trying out a new bicycle, as a ridge of high pressure is set to keep a strong storm system at bay and provide plenty of sunshine.

