Local police department issues warning after increase in deer-related crashes

A local police department is warning drivers to stay alert following an increase in deer-related crashes.

The Beavercreek Police Department posted an update on social media reminding drivers to use extra caution on the roads.

“Deer are more active during certain times, especially at dawn and dusk,” the department said. “With the increasing number of incidents, we urge drivers to slow down, stay alert, use high beams when appropriate, and avoid swerving.”

News Center 7 reported back in November that there have been over 100,000 deer-related crashes throughout Ohio since 2018, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

95% of deer-related crashes resulted in property damage, within the remaining 5%, 33 crashes have been fatal resulting in 34 deaths, the statistics show.

47% of these crashes occurred between October to December.

If anyone has been involved in a deer strike in Beavercreek, they are asked to email their information to Officer K. Gee at geek@beavercreekohio.gov.



