Local police department reminding holiday shoppers not to leave purses unattended

A local police department has a warning for people as they visit stores to do some holiday shopping.

>>Warrant issued for local man accused of shooting coworker inside grocery store

Middletown Police is reminding shoppers on social media not to leave their purse or bad unattended where a thief can grab it.

They say if you are pushing a cart and don’t carry it, someone could swipe it.

The department is recommending that people lock it up in their cart or keep it on them.

They also said to never leave your purse inside your car.

Photo contributed by Middletown Police Department