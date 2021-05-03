Local police are helping Border Patrol catch migrants at the border. That’s bad policy, experts say.

Rick Jervis, USA TODAY
·5 min read
A transport officer searches immigrants before bussing them to a processing center after they crossed the border from Mexico on April 13, 2021, in La Joya, Texas.
A transport officer searches immigrants before bussing them to a processing center after they crossed the border from Mexico on April 13, 2021, in La Joya, Texas.

Migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the United States near McAllen, Texas, are likely to be met by U.S. Border Patrol agents in their signature white-and-green SUVs.

Or police officers from nearby Mission, Texas, a border town of 84,000. Or deputies from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Or troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On a recent afternoon, a myriad of law enforcement agents – local, state and federal – patrolled the levees and backroads near the U.S.-Mexico border where migrants cross to seek asylum in the United States.

To what degree local and state police along the border engage with migrants and assist in immigration enforcement – under U.S. law, a federal responsibility – has been an ongoing legal debate. It's one that is ramping up as more migrants arrive and as police officers along the border are increasingly stopping groups of migrants or intercepting smugglers speeding north.

“They’ve always worked well together,” Clint McDonald, executive director of the 31-county Texas/Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition, said of local deputies and federal border agents. “Now, it’s such an urgent situation that all hands are on deck.”

Federal agents encountered 172,331 migrants in March, higher than the 101,028 processed in February and nearly 70,000 higher than in March 2019, when large numbers of migrants arrived at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics. The number of family units and unaccompanied minors are also on pace to surpass 20-year highs.

In Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, migrants cross in groups of more than 50 or 100 and often turn themselves in to authorities, hoping to be processed and then released until their court date. As Border Patrol agents ferry migrants to holding facilities, sheriff deputies step in to answer calls of migrants trespassing on private land or to try to block smugglers from getting through, McDonald said.

“The border sheriffs do not want to be immigration officers,” he said. “But they’re having to be forced into the role of assisting Border Patrol because Border Patrol is spread so thin.”

Under the U.S. Constitution, immigration enforcement and border security are roles assigned to federal agents, said Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, a law professor at Penn State Law and director of the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic.

Local communities with 287(g) agreements – or contracts with the federal government that delegate some enforcement duties to local agencies, such as alerting immigration officials when they arrest undocumented migrants -- can assist in some immigration enforcement, she said. But police officers are not trained in the complexities of immigration law or engaging with migrants, Wadhia said.

“There are some positive roles that police officers can play in immigration,” she said. “But immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and we should not be deputizing police officers to enforce immigration law.”

One of the main risks in allowing local officers to engage with migrants is that it could dissuade immigrants living in the community to later report crimes, fearing run-ins with immigration officers, said Nayna Gupta, associate director of policy at the National Immigrant Justice Center, an advocacy group.

Also, officers answering immigration-related calls in the past have often engaged in racial profiling, she said.

“In practice, that means Black and brown immigrants are at a disadvantage and disproportionately impacted and more likely to be detained,” Gupta said.

For years, immigrant rights groups have challenged local law enforcement agencies who have taken active roles in immigration enforcement. A California appellate court in 2006 ruled that Los Angeles police officials were in their rights to bar police officers from initiating police action with the sole purpose of determining someone’s immigration status.

One of the better-known challenges involved an Arizona law, SB 1070, that allowed state troopers to pull over suspected undocumented immigrants and made it a state crime to not be carrying proper immigration documents. Critics said the law led to widespread racial profiling and organized statewide boycotts.

The Supreme Court in 2012 ruled most of the law unconstitutional but maintained that officers, while enforcing other laws, may question the immigration status of someone suspected to be in the country unlawfully.

A Mission Police Dept. officer, left, and a U.S. Border Patrol agent watch over a group of Central American asylum seekers before taking them into custody on June 12, 2018, near McAllen, Texas. Local police officers often coordinate with Border Patrol agents in the apprehension of undocumented immigrants near the border.
A Mission Police Dept. officer, left, and a U.S. Border Patrol agent watch over a group of Central American asylum seekers before taking them into custody on June 12, 2018, near McAllen, Texas. Local police officers often coordinate with Border Patrol agents in the apprehension of undocumented immigrants near the border.

“It’s something that’s been working its way through the courts for many years and has always come out on the side of police officers need to be engaged in enforcing local laws and criminal statutes and not be in the business of enforcing immigration laws,” said Belinda Escobosa, national senior counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Still, remnants of the Arizona law have for years allowed deputies in Cochise County, Arizona, to confront suspected undocumented migrants and their would-be smugglers, Sheriff Mark Dannels said. These days, around 90 deputies patrol the 6,200-square-foot county with 83 miles of border with Mexico.

Lately, migrant activity has spiked to record highs, Dannels said. In March 2020, more than 300 migrants were caught on cameras mounted across the county trying to sneak past agents. In March, that number soared to almost 3,400, he said.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Unlike Texas, where migrants mostly surrender to Border Patrol, migrants in Cochise County try to evade authorities and head to Phoenix and other points north, he said. When confronted, smugglers will often try to speed away from authorities and have learned that deputies will more often than not disengage than chase them through communities at high speeds, Dannels said.

“It’s a very deadly game they’re playing,” he said.

Adding to the challenges: One Border Patrol station closed earlier this year, removing 300 agents from the county, and two security checkpoints shuttered, creating more activity for his deputies, Dannel said. While Border Patrol agents are tied up with one group of migrants, his deputies will often answer calls of others tromping through private lands or suspected smugglers caught on camera, he said.

Cochise County doesn’t have a 287(g) agreement with the federal government. But state law allows his deputies to temporarily hold suspected undocumented migrants and call Border Patrol, he said. If the federal agents don’t show up, the migrants are let go.

“We’re not federal immigration enforcement agents,” Dannels said. “We’re limited in what we can do.”

Follow Jervis on Twitter: @MrRJervis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Border patrol join police to stop illegal crossings in Texas, Arizona

Recommended Stories

  • US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

    The Biden administration said Monday that four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort. Two of the four families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said, declining to detail their identities. Parents will return to the United States on humanitarian parole while authorities consider other longer-term forms of legal status, said Michelle Brane, executive director of the administration's Family Reunification Task Force.

  • Blinken says Biden inherited an immigration system that was 'broken intentionally'

    The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it. In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame. "No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation." O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law." Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • Suspect arrested on hate crime charges in vandalism of multiple NYC synagogues

    The man is facing multiple charges for allegedly throwing rocks at at least four Jewish houses of worship in the Bronx.

  • Biden officials to go on "Getting America Back on Track" tour to sell $4 trillion infrastructure plan

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of their administration are fanning out across the country to sell their nearly $4 trillion infrastructure proposal as they move beyond their first 100 days in office.Why it matters: The all-hands-on-deck, "Getting America Back on Track" tour comes as key administration officials also are trying to court a bipartisan group in Congress to back the legislation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some of the tour's destinations — Georgia, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina among them — coincide with key 2022 and 2024 battlegrounds.“The Jobs Plan and Families Plan already have wide bipartisan support, and the president and his team are going to build on that by carrying the message to red states and blue states alike in the coming weeks," a White House spokesperson said Sunday.Between the lines: On Thursday, the day after delivering his joint address to Congress, the president flew to Atlanta.A day later, he visited Philadelphia to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary — the kind of infrastructure he's used personally and believes will benefit the country.On Monday, he's traveling to Yorktown, Virginia, before continuing on to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and New Orleans on Thursday.The vice president visited Baltimore last Thursday and Cincinnati on Friday. She'll head to Milwaukee — where the Democrats' held their COVID-reduced convention last summer — on Tuesday.Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff traveled to North Carolina on Friday. Members of the president’s Cabinet will have their own surrogate travel schedules in the coming days, the spokesperson said. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is visiting Colorado for events involving the nutrition components of the American Family Plan, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will fly to Seattle to kick off a series of conversations with working families.The bottom line: The administration's itinerary doesn't just tell its travel destinations but its political strategy.Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina not only are presidential battleground states but have critical Senate elections coming up in the 2022 midterms.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: Vitriolic opposition to ethnic studies in O.C. is frighteningly ignorant

    There is nothing hateful or "anti-white" about teaching the contributions and experiences of California's minority communities.

  • Inequity and inefficiency hit vaccine push

    CVS, Walgreens have wasted hundreds of thousands of Covid vaccine doses, new CDC data shows.

  • Mexico's O'Ward triumphs in Texas for first IndyCar win

    Mexico's Pato O'Ward seized his first IndyCar victory on Sunday, powering home to win the second race of the weekend doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of Josef Newgarden.

  • U.S. households have increased their exposure to stocks to the highest level on record

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios VisualsU.S. households increased their exposure to stocks to 41% of their total financial assets in April, the highest level on record, WSJ reported Sunday, citing JPMorgan and Federal Reserve data that dates back to 1952.Why it matters: It's the latest evidence that investors are getting far more bullish on equities, increasing exposure to risk and reducing hedges.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe data includes 401(k) retirement accounts, which means everyday Americans' savings are following retail and institutional traders' bets that the stock market will continue to fly high. By the numbers: Stock funds have seen net inflows for seven straight weeks, including a net $53.7 billion for the week ending March 17, an all-time high, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.The big picture: Everyone and their mother is buying stocks, with flows underpinned by record borrowing from hedge funds and big banks, as well as a record level of margin debt being held by retail and institutional investors.Equity funds haven't seen net outflows since the week of March 3, with the S&P 500 rising by 10% since then.By mid-April, more money had flowed into stock funds this year than had been seen for the 12-year period of 2008-2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens after 412 days

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are finally open again in Anaheim. If only to California residents and at limited capacity.

  • Latest SC suspect in Capitol riot accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

    A recent hearing in Florence indicated Nicholas Languerand, an ex-U.S. Army soldier authorities say was among those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, has ties to QAnon.

  • Passenger killed, another missing after boat hits piling in Texas river, officials say

    All five passengers were thrown from the boat, officials say.

  • In Mexico autos town, labor rights falter despite U.S. trade deal

    After successfully staging a wildcat strike for higher wages in 2019, many workers at the Tridonex auto-parts plant in the Mexican city of Matamoros, across the border from Texas, set their sights higher: replacing the union that they say failed to fight for them. Six workers at the factory, which refits second-hand car parts for sale in the United States and Canada, told Reuters they felt let down that their union, SITPME, did not back their demands for better pay. About 400 Tridonex workers protested outside a Matamoros labor court last year to be allowed to switch unions.

  • Cancel culture looks a lot like old-fashioned church discipline

    A form of 'canceling' was common among Baptists in America. Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty ImagesBlink and you may have missed one of the more recent controversies over cancel culture. On March 23, 2021, columnist Hemal Jhaveri published an opinion piece at For The Win, a sports commentary website operated by USA Today. In it, she remarked on the “Cinderella story” then forming around the surprising success of Oral Roberts University, an evangelical Christian school, in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Rather than cheer, Jhaveri suggested, fans should protest the team over the “university’s deeply bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ policies.” Two days later, USA Today published a response by Ed Stetzer, a professor at the evangelical Wheaton College, who criticized a supposed “mob” for rushing to cancel ORU from March Madness. Ironically, it was Jhaveri who was canceled – that is to say, fired – by USA Today the next day in the wake of a tweet about mass shootings, one that she would acknowledge was ill-considered. ORU’s basketball team, meanwhile, was removed from the tournament not by howling protesters but by Arkansas in a Sweet 16 matchup. Church discipline Extensive debate has swirled around the purpose, effectiveness and even the very existence of what has been called “cancel culture.” The phrase itself may have originated as a joke. But the phenomenon is rooted in what has been characterized as efforts by political progressives to “call out” individuals and organizations engaged in offensive or damaging behavior. It entails public efforts, usually on social media, to shame the perpetrator and instill consequences and has been seized on by many on the political right as a wedge issue in the so-called culture wars. But “canceling” is not wholly embraced on the left, nor is it unknown among political or religious conservatives. In fact, cancel culture should have a ring of familiarity for Stetzer, a Southern Baptist. As a scholar of practical and political theology, I see echoes of the phenomenon in the history of the church. From their origins in the 17th century through the late 19th century, Baptists in America – most especially in the South – vigorously engaged in the practice of church discipline. Believers who had allegedly sinned would be accused, tried and then convicted by their peers – the verdict was decided by democratic vote. While the repentant were restored to fellowship, the obstinate were excommunicated, or to borrow from today’s parlance, “canceled.” Cleansing the body politic Baptists prosecuted their own for a panoply of offenses, including alcoholism, social dancing and erroneous beliefs. They disciplined white males for mistreating their wives and slaves, but they also disciplined wives for disobedience to their husbands. At its height, the church discipline generated a massive turnover in membership. The historian Gregory Wills, in his book “Democratic Religion,” claims that Baptists in Georgia excommunicated more than 40,000 members in the years preceding the Civil War. Church discipline relaxed over time and essentially disappeared by the end of the 1920s. But some Southern Baptists today aim to restore its place in congregational life as a bulwark against what they see as “moral relativism” and a way to address what they see as offenses such as homosexuality, sex outside of marriage and false teaching. At first glance, evangelical disciplinarians and progressive “cancelers” may seem worlds apart. Yet I believe they share certain key features. They both express what can be described as a purity ethic that aims to root out behaviors deemed to be harmful from the body politic. Both struggle with the question of appropriate response. Do the offender’s actions warrant exclusion? Is there an opportunity for rehabilitation and, if so, how is this achieved? Both disciplining and canceling are also, in my view, acts of meaning-making that may be called religious. As the sociologist Peter Berger famously argued, religion erects a “sacred canopy” that provides order to one’s experience of the world. Secularization has, in many cases, transferred the function of religion to other domains, especially politics. So, just as a Baptist in 1821 maintained his sacred canopy, the Kingdom of God, in part through upholding church discipline, a political activist in 2021 might maintain their “sacred canopy” – whether it is called “social justice” or “freedom” – by calling out opinions they consider too abhorrent to be tolerated in contemporary society. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Chance of reconciliation We not only discover a form of “cancel culture” in the history of American evangelicalism, but also some examples of how to overcome the polarization that often defines its contemporary expressions. Pastor Jesse Mercer uncanceled a congregant. Wikimedia In 1817, one “Brother Lancaster” was brought before the membership of Powelton Baptist Church for allowing dancing at his daughter’s wedding. Lancaster admitted his guilt but turned accuser, declaring that the church had neglected to address weightier sins, including favoritism of the rich over the poor. The pastor, Jesse Mercer, was brought to tears and prayed for reconciliation. The church welcomed Lancaster back in to the fold, then broke into song. For a fractured nation, Lancaster’s story provides an important reminder from Stetzer’s and my ancestors in faith. The quest for moral accountability finds its greatest successes – and surprises – when rebuke and counterrebuke give way to authentic listening. Starr King School for the Ministry is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. Editor’s note: The main image on this article was changed on May 1, 2021.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Christopher Schelin, Starr King School for the Ministry . Read more:Hate cancel culture? Blame algorithmsAncient cancel cultures: The defacement of statues in America replicates a tradition going back millenniaCompassionate courage moves beyond ‘cancel culture’ to challenge systemic racism – but it’s hard work Christopher Schelin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Carlos Basham Jr. called ‘steal’ for Bills in Round 2

    Buffalo Bills' 2021 NFL draft selection of Carlos Basham Jr. called steal pick.

  • Schools back mass vaccinations for children as headteachers say 'peer pressure' will boost take up

    Schools back mass vaccinations for children, with headteachers saying that “peer pressure” will boost take up. Education leaders would be willing to help facilitate a vaccine roll-out at schools around the country, according to Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), the largest union for secondary school heads. “If ministers say the vaccine will be administered in schools, if a trained professional will administer it and if it is just one jab, that is something school leaders would support,” he told The Telegraph. “I think there will be a sense of schools wanting to step up and play their part and explain to children why having the vaccine is important during assemblies and in tutor time.” His remarks come after reports that health officials are drawing up plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine to secondary school pupils from September. "Core planning scenario" documents compiled by NHS officials include the offer of a single dose to children aged 12 and over when the new school year starts, according to The Sunday Times. Mr Barton said that mass vaccinations among children could be a way to end the “system of controls” that are currently in place in schools, including face masks in the classroom, social distancing and bubbles. He explained that vaccinating children at school could result in higher take-up because pupils would not want to feel socially isolated by refusing to have the jab. “The peer pressure of seeing that your friends are lining up to do it is likely to make the overall numbers taking up the vaccine higher,” he said. Some scientists have argued that if Covid rates rose significantly it would be a priority to vaccinate children to prevent any more disruption or closures of schools during the next academic year.

  • "48 Hours" show schedule

    Crime. Social justice. Impact. To miss it would be a crime.

  • Family home of Darla Moore, USC mega-donor, catches fire Saturday

    Six generations of the Moore family have lived on the property where the home was built.

  • The Biden Administration continues the White House's long history of personalizing everything, from pens to cookies to shovels

    Leadership in Washington flips from red to blue every so often, but one thing always seems to remain the same: a dedication to personalization.

  • Biden met with Mossad director in D.C. to discuss Iran

    President Biden met on Friday with the director of Israel's spy agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and discussed Iran, a source familiar with the details tells Axios.Worth noting: The White House kept the meeting, first reported by Channel 12 news in Israel, a secret and didn't issue a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe White House has not yet responded to questions about the talks.Driving the news: Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning about the Mount Meron stampede. It was unclear whether the meeting with Cohen took place before or after that call. A source familiar with the meeting said it wasn't planned in advance and was organized on short notice while Cohen was in Washington, D.C. for other purposes. Netanyahu briefed Cohen before the conversation with Biden on messaging regarding Iran and received an update from him after the meeting, the source said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Italy reports 144 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 9,148 new cases

    Italy reported 144 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 226 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,148 from 12,965. The average number of cases and deaths reported each day has fallen over the last few weeks, with infections at 35% of the peak reported in November. Italy has registered 121,177 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak started last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world.