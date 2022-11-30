Local police on the look-out for porch pirates

Nov. 30—Local law enforcement are on the look-out for thieves, sometimes called "porch pirates," stealing delivered packages from homes.

Online sales for holiday gifts are expected to set records again this holiday season.

This increase in purchases and deliveries is expected to result in an increase in porch piracy. But local officers are fighting back.

Ashtabula police will be cruising city neighborhoods, looking for any suspicious activity.

The department encourages residents to watch out for their neighbors. If anyone sees a suspicious car or a theft in progress, write down the license plate number and call the police. A description of a suspect or their vehicle, a partial license plate, stolen property and other factors can lead to an arrest.

"The police will be as diligent as possible to prevent this type of activity, but we can't be everywhere at once," Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said. "It's always a good idea to monitor tracking information and make every effort to retrieve your packages when they arrive. It's also recommended to have your friends or neighbors watch for your deliveries when you can't be home and immediately report any suspicious activities."

Petty theft is a misdemeanor of the first degree in Ohio and occurs when the value of the property stolen is less than $1,000. Petty theft in Ohio is punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said porch theft is not been a big problem in the area yet, but it has been an issue in the past.

"I ask that neighbors be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood and call the Sheriff's Office to report it," he said. "Our road division is aware of the potential issue and are actively patrolling neighborhoods looking for this activity."

Ashtabula Police Department can be reached at 440-992-7172, and the Sheriff's Office at 440-576-9046.

For emergencies, call 911.