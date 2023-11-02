Kettering Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in numerous credit card theft and fraud cases.

>>PHOTOS: Local police looking for persons of interest in numerous credit card theft, fraud cases

Two ATMS were tampered with at a Kettering bank between October 6 and 17, according to Kettering Police.

Photos released on social media by Kettering Police show two people seen adding and removing what appears to be skimmers to the ATMS.

They then use the credit card numbers obtained from the skimmers in the Cincinnati area.

Anyone with information on these subjects is asked to call Detective Engles at (937) 296-3251, and reference report #23-047498.

>>RELATED: Local sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying theft suspect

Kettering Police say a quick physical inspection of the machine of ATMs and gas pump readers could reveal that it has been tampered with.

“Skimmers can be placed anywhere inside or around the card reader and may wiggle out of place easily,” the department said. “If you notice any unusual objects protruding from the card reader, or security labels/stickers look peeled off, do not use that machine.”

They added that these steps are not foolproof, but any safety precaution could prevent someone from becoming a victim.

Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department

Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department

Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department

Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department

Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department