Local police officer finds loose chicken reportedly chasing little girl

A local police officer saved the day to start 2024.

Dayton Police Officer Fader was dispatched on initial reports that a loose chicken was chasing a little girl.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media that he found the chicken on Virginia Avenue.

“New Year. New Adventures,” the department said.

A picture shows the officer holding the chicken after catching it.