Local police partners with car service to deter catalytic converter theft

Kettering Police Department will mark up peoples’ catalytic converters to deter thieves, according to a Facebook post by the department.

On Friday, the department will partner with the National Insurance Crime Bureau and Midas service center at 2390 E Dorothy Lane from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Police say these markings will prevent thieves from selling them to scrap yards.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said catalytic convertor theft has jumped more than 1,200% over the last three years.

All of the sign-up slots are full, but they are accepting walk-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ins will not be taken after 3:30 p.m.