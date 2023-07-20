Local police receive funding from state for drug task force

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recently that nearly three dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery.

Over $2.4 million in grants from Governor DeWine’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund will be awarded to 32 existing drug task forces to help them identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance use disorder.

In Ross County, the Ross County Sheriff's Office received $61,435.21 in grant money.

“Illegal drugs harm too many Ohioans every year, and these grant funds will ensure that the state’s drug task forces can continue their daily battle to push back against this scourge," said Governor DeWine.

Grant funding will also be used to support the mission of Governor DeWine's RecoveryOhio initiative, which aims to increase substance use and mental health awareness, implement age-appropriate prevention education in schools, connect those who need help with treatment, and promote recovery.

Governor DeWine worked in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to secure funding for these grants in the operating budget. The program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Ross County receives money from RecoveryOhio for drug task force