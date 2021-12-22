Some local police spread holiday cheer

Dec. 22—LUMBERTON — Some local law enforcement agencies worked recently to put smiles on the faces of needy children across the county by providing them with toys ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Maxton police provided toys Monday for about 100 children, which exceeded the department's goal of serving 60 children through its toy collection drive, according to Maxton Chief of Police Na'Shayla Nelson.

"Our Christmas toy distribution was a huge success!" Nelson said.

Some toys were delivered Monday to homes while some children shopped for toys at the police department, she said.

Police also gave out toys to children in local daycares like Kids Campus and Princess Child Daycare, Nelson said.

Also on Monday, Santa Claus made a special stop at the Robeson County Sheriff's Office to visit children and take photos during the annual Christmas event.

About 70 children were served during the event, which sought to assist families affected by cancer or children of murdered parents or guardians, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The $6,000 raised from the Sheriff's Office's No Shave November event was put towards funding the effort, Wilkins said.

"It's always a blessing to see the smiles on the faces of kids from across our county. Events such as this are a clear indication that people care about our children as they are our future leaders. Our office was just a small part of this countywide outreach and we were humbled to be involved," Wilkins said in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

On Sunday, Santa Claus stopped by the town of St. Pauls to help police deliver toys and food to children in the community.

"I would say we delivered to 10 homes with about 12-15 children total," said St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger.

"All of our officers were happy to donate their time to help bring the joy of Christmas to families in our community. We hope to help even more next year," the police chief said.

Story continues

The effort was made possible by a food and toy drive hosted by the police department. Community members could drop off donations at several locations within St. Pauls during the drive.

"The St. Pauls Police Department would like to thank Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, Fresh Foods, First Bank, Dollar General, Food Lion, Prestage Farms, Woodmen Life, the Weindel Family, and the First Baptist Church, as well as all of our community members who donated toys and food that helped make our Christmas Food and Toy Drive a huge success," according to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page.

Fairmont and Red Springs police officers could be seen Saturday in Walmart Supercenter in Pembroke shopping for toys alongside of children served through the departments' Shop with a Cop programs.

The glimmer in the eyes of children as they wandered from aisle to aisle in search of the perfect toys sparked joy in the heart of Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins, the police chief told The Robesonian.

"We had a good time with them," Adkins said.

Red Springs police served about 15 children during the shopping spree, Adkins said.

Adkins said programs like Shop with a Cop provide toys for needy children who might otherwise go without during the Christmas holiday. The police chief also said the program impacts others, like the officers who take part in it.

"We get a joy out of it," Adkins said.

Fairmont officers served about eight children during the department's shopping spree, said Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Also on Saturday, Fairmont police officers stopped by Greenbrier, a senior living community in Fairmont, where they delivered about 100 bags containing fruit, candy and Christmas cards, Edwards said.

The police department released a statement Saturday describing the day as "a great day giving back to the community and enjoying the Christmas season."

"We hope everyone has a safe and Merry Christmas and remember THE reason for the season. Thank you to everyone who donated and participated," the statement posted on the department's Facebook page reads in part.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]