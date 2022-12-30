Local police stepping up patrol units for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is typically one of the most dangerous nights of the year out on the roads — if not the most dangerous.

To combat that, Ross Township police are stepping up patrols to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“Anytime there’s more people out, especially when alcohol and other substances come into play, it tends to create issues,” said Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp. “New Year’s Eve is always a problem because people are out celebrating and sometimes people tend to celebrate too much.”

With the holiday falling on a Saturday night this year, Kohlhepp anticipates that will drive an even more eventful evening for officers.

“We’ll be out there in force looking for impaired drivers, trying to get them off the roads so we can keep the roads safe for everybody else,” he said.

Ross Township police are encouraging everyone to plan ahead before they go out to make sure they have a safe way to get home.

“We certainly encourage people to use rideshares like Lyft and Uber, or to call a friend, and also we ask people to monitor whoever you’re out with,” said Kohlhepp. “If you see anyone who’s had too much to drink, step in and try to intercede on their behalf.”

Even if you are driving sober, remember others might not be.

Call 9-1-1 if you spot anyone you think is driving impaired.

“If you see someone in front of you that’s swerving, back away, pull into a parking lot and give them space. Don’t put yourself into a dangerous situation,” said Kohlhepp.

Pennsylvania state police say troopers are also ramping up enforcement of speeding, traffic, and DUI violations this weekend.

