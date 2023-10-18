Local police still asking for public’s help in finding man connected to theft crime

A local police department is still asking for the public’s help in finding a man connected to theft crimes.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Kettering Police Department is trying to identify a felony theft suspect, the department wrote on social media.

News Center 7 previously reported that the suspected crime took place in September.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call the police.

Contact Detective Pedro at (937) 296-2460.



