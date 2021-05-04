Local police working hard on making trafficking arrests

May 4—Authorities on both sides of the Ohio River are working their tails off cleaning the streets of drugs, according to some recent announcements.

The Greenup County Sheriff's Office has announced a few recent collars over the last few weeks, while the Scioto County Sheriff's Office has announced a haul of more than $40,000 worth of drugs off the street.

Buck Shot Bust

On April 21 in Greenup, deputies picked up Amber McCleese, 38, of Argillite, on two bench warrants and two narcotics warrants in the Buck Shot Hill area of Greenup County, according to a news release.

At the time of her arrest, authorities confiscated several grams of heroin and meth, the release states.

Warrants were then obtained for James Ray Hieneman, 50, of Greenup, who is listed by police as being the property owner. Deputies said Hieneman had been at the center of several drug trafficking complaints.

Hieneman was taken in Friday on a charge of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance and a firearms in possession of a convicted felon charge.

Chase leads to meth

In the early morning hours of Friday, Greenup County deputies took Billy Potter, 28, and Marylin Monoroe Ratcliff, 35, on drug charges following a brief chase on KY 2070 in Load, according to a news release.

Deputies said they received word a maroon pickup truck was driving recklessly. When deputies responded to the truck, it kicked off a 4-mile chase before coming to a stop, according to the release.

When arrested, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the truck, deputies said.

Potter has been charged with first-offense simple possession of meth and first-degree fleeing and evading, while Ratcliff has been charged with public intoxication.

Super Bust in Scioto

Police were busy Friday over in Portsmouth as well, according to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Service culminated into a 12:30 p.m. raid at a home in the 1400 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth.

Story continues

Authorities seized 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine, estimated to be worth $44,000.

Police also found cutting agents and $5,570 in cash as well, according to the release.

Grant Ashley, 44, of Quincy, and Shawn J. Kimble, 20, of Portsmouth, were arrested and charged in connection with the raid and are being held on $1 million bonds.

