Local politician and social worker first to announce bid for St. Cloud mayor

ST. CLOUD — Former St. Joseph City Councilmember, community organizer and therapist Anne Buckvold is running for St. Cloud Mayor. She is the first to declare her candidacy for the seat.

Buckvold has spent years in the community, both in and around St. Cloud, working to connect with residents.

"I did not think I would ever get political," she said. "But now, I feel completely compelled in the public arena."

The Minneapolis native spent four years at ISAIAH MN, a faith-based social justice group, as a community organizer talking with people across the St. Cloud metro area about their needs. A common denominator that stuck out to Buckvold was transportation.

"People can't get to their jobs, people can't get to their medical appointments, people can't get to school," she said. "It's really limited people's ability to do what they need to do and get where they need to go."

Buckvold said, if elected, she would utilize her collaborative skills to bring together local officials and state leaders to leverage state and federal dollars.

"I'm not looking to spend more money," she said. "I'm looking to use our bodies we have elected to organize these things in a really efficient way."

The 47-year-old said that focusing on infrastructure improvements and transportation access doesn't mean having to raise taxes.

"I'm a single mom," she said. "I know (how) to budget."

Despite her Democratic label, Buckvold said she is already supported across the aisle by people in her community. This, she said, is crucial to making changes in St. Cloud.

"I would love to be in a position where I'm getting all the regional leaders to really work together," Buckvold said. "The way in which elected leaders show up is not as powerful as it, in my opinion, needs to be."

The mother of four ran an unsuccessful bid for the state house in 2016. After being appointed to fill an empty seat on the St. Joseph City Council, she was elected to the position and served until 2021. In 2020, she ran for St. Joseph mayor and lost to the then four-term incumbent.

Current St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis told the St. Cloud Times he has not decided if he will run for reelection. Kleis is serving his fifth term and his been in office since 2005.

The filing period for candidacy starts May 21 and ends June 4. If three or more candidates enter the mayoral race, there will be a primary on August 13.

