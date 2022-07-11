Local pool closed over weekend after altercation across street where gun discharged

A local pool closed Saturday after an altercation took place across the street where a gun fired.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a report of a possible armed carjacking in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue across from the Sue Murray Swimming Pool around 3:20 p.m.

Police said a gun discharged during the altercation between two men. One of the men reportedly jumped into a car and drove it around the block to a gas station before he exited and ran down the street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Police also said the lifeguards at the pool acted quickly to usher all swimmers and staff into the pool building. Out of an abundance of caution, Sue Murray Swimming Pool was closed to the public Saturday.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Any questions regarding pool operations and hours should be directed to CitiParks.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

TRENDING NOW:

Reports: Heinz Field will become Acrisure Stadium in new naming rights agreement Baby found dead in Beaver County pool identified by police Local care home employee facing charges after allegedly assaulting elderly patient VIDEO: Residents along Route 130 in Trafford concerned about speeders DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts